New ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Already Announced

The TMNT universe is alive and well, and Paramount is doing everything possible to get the most out of its new budding franchise. The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem movie was released last month to rave reviews from critics and fans, and it was announced that a universe would be born. Though the film is being expanded by a two-season series and sequel film, another new sequel has already been added.

Seth Rogen certainly did his homework when it came to producing a TMNT film that would be welcomed by seasoned fans and those barely exposed to the Turtles in a Half Shell. The new film did something the franchise has yet to accomplish: allow the turtles to be teenagers.

The voice prowess of Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Brady Noon (Raphael), and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo) worked together in a way that allowed the turtles to appear as teenagers for the first time. They also recorded simultaneously, so their banter felt very real.

It’s not that the TMNT franchise was terrible before Seth Rogen came along; it was just that the turtles always appeared older than their namesake indicates. Mutant Mayhem offers the heroes a more contemporary and down-home feeling, which has paid dividends.

Though Paramount had already announced its grand universe plans for the TMNT, they are now adding an additional sequel.

New ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Announced

As stated, the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is being built into its own universe, or Multiverse, if you want to consider it the MCU variation. The plan is to continue the story on Nickelodeon with a two-season series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This series would bring back the voice actors from the film and bridge the gap between the first and second films. However, a new sequel has been announced.

A brand-new video game will now expand the Turtles franchise. In partnership with Outright Games and Paramount, the new film will be explored in a video game that reportedly contains the same art style the movie had. Paramount’s Senior Vice President of Games and Emerging Media, Doug Rosen, stated, “The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

Not much is known other than the game will explore more of the mutant villains shown in the film, or it might cover someone brand-new. The post-credits scene for the film showcased an upcoming reunion for the Turtle’s most notable villain, Shredder, though we doubt he will make an appearance in the video game.

What we do now is that Paramount is banking big on the new TMNT franchise, which co-creator Kevin Eastman has blessed. Eastman appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to announce that the classic TMNT cartoon would be added to the Paramount+ streaming app. He was part of the panel for Mutant Mayhem and had nothing but good things to say about the franchise’s direction.

Though Eastman and Peter Laird had reservations about the initial cartoon when it was released, as their original comic was far darker, a marriage of the old and new has worked out quite well. Eastman created The Last Ronin, a darker story that follows the death of the Turtles, but one. The comic was a massive hit and is getting its own sequel and spinoff video game.

Though the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem story is far closer in tone to the original 1980s cartoon, it has a new flare and style all its own. We can’t wait to see what Paramount and Outright Games come up with, and we hope it adds even more epic action and humor to the Mutant Mayhem universe.

