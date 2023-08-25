The ‘TMNT’ Will Receive the Highest Hollywood Honor

Despite many pop culture properties becoming fan favorites through the decades, not all are fully cemented within the pantheon of immortalized Hollywood greats. That won’t be the case for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), as they will be given the highest Hollywood honor.

The TMNT began as a comic created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984. The idea was to develop anthropomorphic turtles that also knew martial arts—their creation combined influences from the Teen Titans, Uncanny X-Men, Daredevil, and Howard the Duck. The Turtles were born by incorporating elements from each, especially borrowing a bit more from Daredevil’s origin story, as they, too, were altered by chemical waste.

Eastman and Laird would license the TMNT to Playmates Toys, resulting in a line of toys that would make a staggering $1.1 billion in four years. The toys were in third place in terms of highest-grossing, only behind G.I. Joe and Star Wars. Simply put, the Turtles were a hit.

This led to Playmates Toys contacting an animation studio to create the first animated series, which debuted in 1987. Unfortunately, this led to a significant deviation from the source material, as the Turtles were given a far more tame appearance and demeanor in the series. They were given catchphrases and a love for pizza, featuring less violence and far less threatening villains.

This would lead to the original 1990 TMNT movie, which took things in a more serious manner, adapting the comics a bit more in its live-action debut. It was an immediate hit, spawning two additional sequels. Though the original movie began with a darker and more violent tone, the underlying humor from the animated series remained. It further cemented the Turtles as pop culture icons.

Despite Eastman and Laird welcoming the new Turtles, they also revealed they were perturbed by the softer Turtles showcased in the original series. Despite the co-creators having reservations about the softer Turtles, they would evolve into something that combined both the original comics and the silly versions that have existed in the show in later years.

That has certainly been the case for the new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film, which has been an enormous hit and reboot for the franchise. This popularity and reemergence of the Turtles once again has resulted in the Turtles now receiving the highest Hollywood Honor.

The TMNT Will Be Given Handprint Ceremony

The handprint ceremony in Hollywood is just as important as stars getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, the hand print ceremony occurs at the famous TCL Chinese Theater, where the Turtles will lay their hands (and probably weapons) into cement forever. Though the handprint ceremony is typically saved for hugely popular real people, some characters have also received their own stone immortality.

Characters like Darth Vader, Donald Duck, Herbie the Love Bug, and Kermit the Frog have squares. Highly popular actors, musicians, and creators like Mel Brooks, Britney Spears, Daniel Radcliffe, and the Avengers cast are also there. Simply put, the handprint ceremony recognizes household names that have grown to immense respect and popularity.

That respect and popularity will be awarded to the TMNT, as the Turtles will be immortalized forever on September 7. Co-creator Kevin Eastman and Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon President and CEO Brian Robbins will be there to award the Turtles this monumental achievement.

In the past, many of the listed names have found unique ways to not only imprint their hands but they would imprint something that means more to the franchise. Herbie imprinted its tire, Radcliffe imprinted Harry Potter’s Wand, and Mel Brooks wore a prosthetic sixth finger as a joke.

We imagine that the TMNT will be placing their hands in the cement and their signature weaponry. Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael will be forever known to the world in Hollywood, which is a long time coming.

Paramount has already bet big on the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film, which has already been a hit. The network is working on a tie-in series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will then lead to the sequel film.

Paramount also announced via Kevin Eastman at San Diego Comic-Con that the original 1980s cartoon would be streaming on the Paramount+ network, but it is already happening. The first two seasons of the series are available now.

Though Eastman may not have immediately agreed with how the Turtles were portrayed in the original series, he seems to understand how culturally important it is. The TMNT have evolved since the 1980s and taken on a life of their own, so much so that it has led to them being given the honor of a handprint ceremony.

For those who want to attend, the handprint ceremony will take place on September 7 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Make sure to bring plenty of pizza.

