Amid Controversy, ‘Star Wars’ Star Joins Marvel in Surprise Announcement

In a shocking reveal, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has confirmed a major casting announcement for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation of Fantastic Four.

There have been rumors swirling for months about the upcoming release of Fantastic Four, including a recent script rewrite, marking the third time the script has undergone major changes. The project was first announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in 2019 but has been sitting in development limbo for years. Despite introducing John Krasinski as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it was revealed that he wouldn’t be reprising the role for a full-length film.

Rumors about the actual cast have flooded the internet since last year’s Hollywood strikes, with the latest report starring Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm with Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. However, SAG-AFTRA may have slipped and released a confirmation about who will be portraying the Fantastic Four leader, and it’s a long-rumored fancast.

The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal looks to be officially taking on a role in Fantastic Four, according to his official bio on the SAG-AFTRA website. “Pascal recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated GLADIATOR 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ FANTASTIC FOUR,” the site states. Not only does this confirm Pascal’s casting, but also confirms that production will begin “soon.”

This is great news for fans who have been assuming the worst after years of delays, unofficial rumors, and concerns about actually getting off the ground. Initially, the film was slated for a May 2025 release although recent insider updates have speculated that a script rewrite and late 2024 shooting schedule likely won’t meet that date. But with at least one cast member officially confirmed and a promising update on production getting started, it’s possible fans may see the Fantastic Four squad sooner than they think.

Despite not confirming his role, it’s most likely that Pascal has, in fact, been cast as Reed Richards, as has long been rumored for the star. Whether this was an accidental leak or not, it’s an exciting update for the Fantastic Four and has essentially confirmed Pascal’s star power between Star Wars and Marvel. It was recently reported that Pascal would likely not be returning to his Star Wars role as Din Djarin in Disney+’s The Mandalorian due to scheduling conflicts. Pascal shot to international fame after the first season of the successful show and has since become a fan favorite.

The Mandalorian and Lucasfilm have been the subject of some controversy lately due to the firing of former Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the show. Carano was fired in 2021 after a series of outspoken and troubling social media posts that spanned anti-vaccination views to transphobia to Holocaust jokes. Now, the actress is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for harassment and violation of free speech as reasons for her being let go.

Pedro Pascal is also confirmed to be starring in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is set to begin filming in the next couple of months, along with returning to production for The Last of Us season 2, slated to begin filming sometime in the spring. With his casting in Fantastic Four, as well as other upcoming filming projects, it’s possible he may not return to the iconic Star Wars role anytime soon either.

