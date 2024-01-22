Disney Has Reportedly Found Marvel’s New Leaders

Has Marvel really found the MCU’s new superhero leaders?

The Avengers are gearing up to face significant challenges as the franchise dives into the Multiverse Saga, spanning across Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This extensive storyline is set to peak with upcoming films, such as Avengers 5, also known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers 6, referred to as Avengers: Secret Wars.

The MCU is on the verge of unveiling new superhero teams, including the beloved Fantastic Four and X-Men, providing these characters an opportunity to take center stage.

The Fantastic Four is a famous quartet of heroes that hold a crucial role in the Marvel Comics universe. A constant element within this team is their roster: Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, serves as the brilliant leader; the nurturing figure is personified by Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; the impulsive and fiery member, the Human Torch/Johnny Storm; and gentle giant The Thing/Ben Grimm.

These iconic characters have occupied a very central position in Marvel Comics for a long time, sharing prominence in the comic book world with other renowned figures like the X-Men and Spider-Man. They predate the rise of beloved personas such as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the MCU, respectively.

Notably, John Krasinski has previously portrayed Reed Richards in an alternate Marvel universe, appearing as a Multiversal variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Who Will Be the MCU’s Fantastic Four?

In the past, there have been many rumors about who will take on these four iconic roles. Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who, Morbius) were frequently mentioned as Reed Richards contenders. Paul Mescal (Normal People) was also floated to play Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Meanwhile, casting for Sue Storm/Invisible Woman has generated considerable debate, with names like Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show) and even Margot Robbie (Barbie) being proposed. At one point, Mila Kunis was rumored to have been offered The Thing.

Now, it appears that Disney has come to a decision if insider reports are to be believed.

Fantastic Four Updates shares a subscriber report by insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), confirming that Marvel Studios has seemingly cast Marvel’s new Fantastic Four, with an “official announcement imminent”.

One Take News further shares details of Richtman’s report, confirming the previous rumors that the finalized cast is most likely to feature Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Pieces of a Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) and Ebon Moss-Bacharach (The Bear, Andor):

It is being reported for what feels like the umpteenth time that the cast for ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ is locked and an announcement is imminent. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacharach are the heavily rumoured cast members.

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios seem to have procured a promising cast of actors who have definitely proven their mettle in past works.

While some fans have questioned Disney’s “safe” casting choice, it might reassure others that the ever-popular “Disney franchise mainstay” Pedro Pascal is slated to portray the MCU’s Smartest Man Alive. Meanwhile, Pascal’s fellow Star Wars franchise co-star, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Arvel Skeen in Andor), seems a clever pick for The Thing.

Joseph Quinn, who played the fan-favorite Eddie Munson on Stranger Things Season 4, is yet another smart choice for the fiery Human Torch. Vanessa Kirby will also get to stretch her acting legs with the Invisible Woman — who might take a rather central role in the new film, according to past rumors.

Do you think this will be the final lineup of actors for the MCU’s Fantastic Four? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

