400+ Guests Evacuated During Disney World Ride Failure

A guest shared their very unique experience of visiting EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

Even though the Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” problems can still arise, with a recent video shared on social media highlighting how common ride evacuations actually are. However, there was no ordinary ride evacuation, with guests asked to exit their time machines on Spaceship Earth.



The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, captures the moment all guests were told to exit the attraction. Spaceship Earth features a total of 152 cars, each one holding up to four people. Depending on how busy EPCOT was at the time, it’s possible that over 600 people were forced off the attraction. However, it’s unlikely that every single car had guests in them, and even less likely that each one had a total of four. Regardless, at least a few hundred people had quite an experience on Spaceship Earth.

Spaceship Earth is one of the coolest attractions to evacuate from, especially if you happen to be in the final room with the moon Earth projection. This room has quite a history inside Walt Disney World, going through multiple renovations over the years. The original plan for the space was for guests to travel to the surface of the moon, which is why the surface appears to be jagged and bumpy. A whole space station was installed in the final room, featuring a woman astronaut/engineer sitting inside a little pod at the top of the room.

However, as the years passed and Spaceship Earth received upgrades, these effects were shuttered and hidden. Every day, thousands of guests pass by this fabled woman and her space equipment without even knowing, making for a truly interesting and kinda creepy fact about Walt Disney World.

This is why this video is so incredible, showing off portions of the ride that have been hidden from guests for decades. This is far from the first time Spaceship Earth has had to be evacuated, but it’s quite rare to get to see the final scene with the lights on.

Spaceship Earth acts as EPCOT’s premier attraction, residing right at the front of the park. Many guests may pass by Spaceship Earth, assuming it’s just one large installation or statue, not even knowing that an entire dark ride is housed in the infamous triangle-covered sphere. It’s one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most impressive feats, successfully cramming a beautiful and educational dark ride inside the sphere that is viewable from every angle.

Spaceship Earth takes guests on a journey through time, educating, and informing them about technology and, more specifically, communication. Along the way, guests will discover how language has changed and developed to meet the needs of a variety of cultures and countries and will pass by some of the most iconic locations on Earth.

From Egypt to Rome, guests will explore every corner of the Earth in order to truly understand how amazing technology and communication are.

Have you ever had to evacuate a ride or attraction at Walt Disney World?