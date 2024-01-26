‘Wish’ Makes It Into Stores, But Not Disney+

Disney’s Wish (2023) has gone from being one of the most hyped-up animated features on the studio’s calendar, but now it seems like the back-to-basics animated masterpiece has been unceremoniously silenced. Although a home media release date has been announced, Disney+ subscribers might have to go without.

Chris Buck’s tale of Asha (Ariana Debose), her talking goat, and a wishing star rescuing the wishes of Rosas from the spell of King Magnifico (Chris Pine) came and went over the holiday season, but it feels like it’s nearly been forgotten. The fact that Disney has taken so long to give fans a home release speaks volumes.

An article from Collider shares that an official release date has been announced after an underwhelming box-office run. However, the film has been available for digital purchase on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, and YouTube since January 23, 2024.

Where On Earth is Wish?

According to Collider, fans can expect a physical release this March, along with a sing-along feature and Once Upon a Studio appearing as a bonus short along with the feature-length film. The full article points out,

“Disney’s musical Wish will be available on digital platforms on January 23, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 12.”

and

“Despite not performing as well as expected at the box office, Wish has grossed $209 million globally.”

That’s all well and good, but something still feels off about Disney not releasing the film onto its magical streaming service beforehand. Apart from making it more accessible to non-subscribers with other outlets, it goes against the previous pattern seen with other releases.

It was expected that Wish would meet the same fate as films like Encanto (2021) and Turning Red (2022), two movies that did only moderately well at the box office but were smash hits once they made it onto home media. So why hasn’t the Walt Disney Company extended the same courtesy to its most recent creation?

It might be because the film simply didn’t meet expectations, and Disney is trying to save face. After all, it was practically billed as the ultimate love letter to classic Disney movies. What went wrong?

In this writer’s opinion, Wish is a Disney film made for Disney fans with little room for too much else. It falls into the same trap as Tomorrowland (2015), appealing to a specific audience rather than the major market.

That doesn’t mean it was ultimately a failure; it just wasn’t the success Disney was likely hoping for. That said, its arrival on Disney+ is still inevitable, as it still represents the highs and lows of Disney animation. We’ll just have to wait a little more.

Do you think Disney is keeping Wish in the dark? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!