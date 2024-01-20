‘The Simpsons’ Finally Returning to Theaters After 16 Years

Woo Hoo!

As part of a celebration of America’s favorite neon-yellow cartoon family, The Simpsons Movie (2008) has been brought back to theaters, allowing fans of all ages to enjoy the antics of Bart, Homer, Lisa, Maggie and Marge on the big screen once again. Fans can experience 20th Century Studios’ The Simpsons Movie on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The Simpsons won’t be on the big screen forever though, with this very-limited engagement running from January 19 through January 25, 2024.

The fan screenings will be held at various times each day with each attendee receiving a popcorn, beverage and a credential alongside their ticket. Of course, fans can also snag a giant pink-frosted donut. This is not just a watch party of the movie however, with fundamental figures like series creator Matt Groening, writer/producer Al Jean and Gracie Films’ exec. Denise Sikot all in attendance. This is the ultimate event for fans of the show and movie, so don’t miss out!

The El Capitan Theatre is currently taking extra precaution when it comes to safety measures for its guests and employees. All guests visiting the theatre will need to follow the posted instructions during their time at the theatre. For health and safety information, visit the official website here.

The last few years have been quite transformational for The Simpsons, with The Walt Disney Company taking ownership of the series back in 2019. While the iconic cartoon family still remains located inside various Universal Studios locations around the world, many fans, including Inside the Magic are wondering just how long it will be before we see Homer walking around the Magic Kingdom with Mickey Mouse.

Fans have also been longing for a sequel to 2008’s The Simpsons Movie, with the film proving to be quite successful both critically and comercially. For years a second theatrical ‘Simpsons’ movie has been rumored, but nothing has been officially confirmed. With Disney in charge, it’s likely fans will see The Simpsons on the big screen once again in the future, or at the very least, streaming in an original film on Disney’s Disney+ streaming service, where they can stream all 34 seasons of the television series. The Simpsons is the longest-running American animated series, as well as America’s longest-running sitcom.

