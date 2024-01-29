Disney’s Space Mountain Nears Permanent Destruction in 2024

Disney is making significant progress on its very exciting Space Mountain project.

Work is continuing on Space Mountain at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, with crews making significant progress. For the last several months, Disney has been hard at work preparing Tokyo’s Space Mountain for renovation and demolition following the announcement that the attraction would be getting a complete and total makeover.

In the newest update from WD23 (@WD23_Studios), scaffolding can be seen installed around the base of the attraction. The pillar in front of the station is also growing in size as crews ready for the eventual demolition.

Scaffolding has finally been installed around the perimeter of the new Space Mountain Show Building today, January 28, 2024! ! The pillar in front of the station is also getting taller. (Translated)

It was announced back in 2022 that the Tokyo Disney Resort would be completely overhauling its Tomorrowland area, which included the iconic Space Mountain coaster. This massive, multi-million dollar project is expected to take several years. Along with a brand-new Tomorrowland area, guests will also be able to experience a brand-new version of Space Mountain, unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

A recent video, also shared by (@WD23_Studios) captures more progress made to the attraction.

FS today 2024.1.28 ① Scaffolding around the new Space Mountain Show building! Rapunzel’s Forest/Tower North Mountain/Frozen Journey Elsa’s Ice Palace TDS Fantasy Springs Hotel Fantasy Chateau Dummy windows on some exterior walls Park entrance around the carriage dome (Translated)

Space Mountain will be rebuilt and redesigned from the ground up, with initial work beginning earlier in 2023. Space Mountain will close permanently at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort sometime in 2024, though the official dates have not yet been confirmed by Disney. According to the initial report by the Oriental Land Company, this major renovation will cost a projected 56 billion Japanese Yen, or approximately $438 million. This massive project is expected to be completed by 2027.

This overhaul is an incredibly big deal, as Space Mountain is perhaps Disney’s most iconic and legendary roller coaster ever, with locations at every Disney park and resort all around the world. The first iteration of this ride opened at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in 1975 and was eventually followed by Disneyland’s version in 1977. In the years since, Space Mountain has made an appearance at every Disney Resort aside from Shanghai Disneyland.

