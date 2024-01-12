‘Snow White’ Star Abandons $1.4 Billion Franchise

In a world full of twists and turns, it’s intriguing to think what an iconic Snow White star could have seen had they not turned down the biggest film of the year.

Barbie (2023), starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took home the title for the highest-grossing film of the year at the box office, bringing in $1.44 billion. The success of the movie has already spawned talks of sequels, though Robbie and Director Greta Gerwig have been hesitant about making a second film just for the sake of making a sequel.

Still, many fans have wondered what might be next for the franchise, whether Margot Robbie returns to play Barbie again or if we get another live-action version of the beloved Mattel creation. Interestingly enough, it was recently confirmed by Deadline that Robbie almost didn’t play the iconic role.

Gal Gadot, who is best known for her work as Wonder Woman and will play the Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White next year, was Robbie’s ideal Barbie, but the actress turned down playing the role. In an interview with Deadline, Margot Robbie said that she never thought she’d have the chance to play the role because Gadot was the perfect Barbie, but Gerwig came to her with the script, and the rest is history.

Robbie said coming into the film that she believed it had a real chance to succeed, but you never know for sure until it goes to theaters.

“It was the best-case scenario for how a film could turn out,” she said. “But 90% of you has to be certain it’s going to work. That’s how I approach everything. When it comes to Promising Young Woman, for example — or really anything we work on — I think, “I believe in this so much that I know I’m right about it. I know I am, and I don’t understand why people are questioning that. Why can’t anyone else see it? Why is everyone looking so worried?” Still, there’s that 10% of you on the opposite end thinking, “Oh my god, this is going to be a disaster. Everyone’s right, this is a terrible idea. It’s going to go badly wrong.”

“The success is the moment where it’s extremely validating. That 10% of you disappears and you go, “I knew I was right about this. I knew it was something people wanted.” But there’s always that slice of you naysaying; that voice in your head that is listening to all those voices of reason around you telling you it’s too crazy, and it won’t work.”

Can Gal Gadot help propel Disney’s Snow White at the box office?

Of course, Gal Gadot gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the iconic DC Comics character Wonder Woman in the 2017 film Wonder Woman and its sequels, Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Wonder Woman 3 (upcoming). Her portrayal of the Amazonian warrior princess earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s leading actresses.

She is set to join Rachel Zegler for the live-action Snow White, but it hasn’t come without backlash.

From announced changes by Disney to comments from Rachel Zegler, many fans have turned sour on the project, which was delayed a full year until 2025. One person who has notably not been at the forefront is Gal Gadot, the Evil Queen.

She has done interviews and spoken of the project, but she has not been nearly as much in the limelight as Rachel Zegler has been. It will be interesting to see if Disney begins to put more emphasis on Gadot’s character in the coming months and if we don’t see the actress begin to ramp up promotions for the film in hopes of propelling its box office trajectory in the right direction.

If Disney’s Snow White (2025) can bring in anywhere near the same box office as Barbie, it would be a miraculous success for the company. The film reportedly had a budget of more than $209 million.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) holds a special place in cinematic history as the world’s first full-length animated feature film. This groundbreaking achievement revolutionized the animation industry and set the standard for animated storytelling for generations to come.

The film, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, introduced audiences to a beautifully crafted world filled with memorable characters, enchanting songs, and pioneering animation techniques. Walt Disney’s vision and commitment to bringing this story to life against all odds paid off, as the film not only received critical acclaim but also became a massive box-office success. The film paved the way for the Disney animation empire, establishing Disney as a leader in the entertainment industry.

