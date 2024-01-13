See Sydney Sweeney Replace Tom Holland as the New Spider-Man

Sydney Sweeney is set to star as a replacement for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the upcoming film Madame Web, and we’ve got the best look at the Euphoria star’s costume seen so far.

Madame Web is part of Sony Pictures’ Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent Spider-Verse, which so far has included two Venom movies starring Tom Hardy, two animated Miles Morales movies, Jared Leto in Morbius (2022), and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. What all these movies have in common is that they all use characters and elements of Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man mythos without directly involving Peter Parker himself.

That’s due to a complex relationship between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (and its parent company, Disney). Years ago, Sony purchased the film rights for Spider-Man from Marvel Entertainment, far before the idea of the MCU made sense to anyone but Kevin Feige. But after the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man series failed to become the blockbuster franchise that the Tobey Maguire movies had, Sony leased Peter Parker to Marvel Studios, with the caveat that it could still use characters from Spider-Man comics, just not Peter Parker himself.

What that means is that we get this:

That is a Chinese poster for Madame Web, featuring Dakota Johnson as the title character and Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced as various versions of the superheroine Spider-Woman.

Sydney Sweeney is wearing a black costume that invokes Venom to a certain degree and was usually worn by the character Julia Carpenter in comics. As Mattie Franklin, Celeste O’Connor is wearing a variation of the blue-and-red Spider-Woman costume recently seen in Across the Spider-Verse (2023), while Isabela Merced, as Anya Corazon, seems to have a mostly original costume.

Above the trio of Spider-Women, Cassandra Web (Dakota Johnson) is wearing a red, webbed outfit that appears largely consistent with the Marvel Comics version of the character. However, given that the comic version is a blind and paralyzed mutant, it’s unclear how consistent Madame Web will be with the rest of the character.

Madame Web is scheduled to release in theaters on February 24, and will also co-star Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

Are you seeing Madame Web on opening day? Let’s hear it in the comments below!