‘Star Wars’ Fully Embraces ‘The Clone Wars’ in Brand-New Short Film

Just a few months after Ahsoka (2023) brought The Clone Wars into live action, scenes from the Star Wars prequel trilogy have been re-created in the same style as the animated series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed installments in the Star Wars franchise.

Following the 2-D animated miniseries and animated theatrical film of the same name, the long-running series set between Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) follows several characters such as Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Maul (Sam Witwer), Padmé Amidala (Catherine Taber), and many more.

Spanning seven seasons comprised of 133 episodes (plus the 2008 film), the show is the longest entry in the franchise to date and is widely considered one of the strongest by many fans. As it bridges the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, many also feel it has helped enrich George Lucas’ once-reviled prequel trilogy, bringing it to a place where it seems to have gained a new-found respect within the fandom.

Now, the iconic third-act lightsaber duel in Revenge of the Sith, which sees Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) battle Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), has been re-created using the same animation as The Clone Wars, a style so beloved by fans it has been adopted by the two follow-up shows Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022).

A team of talented fans from the Star Wars YouTube channel “Hello There” has shared the 15-minute film that re-tells the final scenes from the prequel trilogy-topper, including Obi-Wan’s battle with Anakin on Mustafar, the birth of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, and the rise of Darth Vader.

Fans have been dreaming of seeing scenes from Revenge of the Sith re-created in the style of The Clone Wars ever since an audio snippet featuring Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and Mace Windu (Samuel L Jackson) from the film appeared in the Season 7 episode “Shattered.”

Check out the video from Hello There below:

The description beneath the video reads as follows:

It is with great excitement that I present CLONE WARS: BATTLE OF THE HEROES Witness the epic showdown between Anakin and Obi-wan in the style “The Clone Wars”. After years of hard work and dedication, I am proud to present this reimagination of the iconic scene. Thank you everyone who supported us throughout this journey! You have all been so patient and encouraging and we could not have done it without each and every one of you!

With the trailer having also been shared on Hello There’s X (formerly Twitter) account, fans wasted no time reacting to the video, which has already amassed 1.4M views on YouTube since being uploaded just three days ago.

Like so many other users, @MrSashaBanks praised the video, describing it as the “best fan film ever created”:

Made me feel like I was watching it again for the very first time, best fan film ever created. 👏 — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) December 31, 2023

@MentorSkywalker posted a lengthy reply congratulating the filmmakers, revealing how the 15-minute film “brought emotions” while describing the video as “truly amazing stuff”:

Absolutely incredible work. Despite watching Ep III more than a thousand times. Your video brought emotions, maybe because of the Clone Wars and how much time we saw these versions of Anakin & Kenobi. Truly amazing stuff. The Force is most definitely strong with this one.… pic.twitter.com/PMDsrSQjhj — Luke Skywalker (@MentorSkywalker) December 31, 2023

One user, @CrestonChi, called out Disney, who has been criticized by many fans for ruining the Star Wars franchise since purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012, saying:

I’d say Disney should call you for a job but they are too lost to even understand they should be asking. — CrestonChi (@CrestonChi) December 30, 2023

Would you like to see more live-action Star Wars re-created in The Clone Wars animation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!