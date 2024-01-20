New Florida Bill Could See Futuristic Transportation for Disney World Guests

A new bill in Florida could see an all-new futuristic means of transportation for Disney guests landing at the Orlando International Airport.

Air Taxis Could Be Coming to the Orlando International Airport – New Means of Transportation for Disney Guests?

The latest Florida House bill, HB 981, introduces plans to utilize Orlando International Airport as a testing ground for air taxis and Advanced Air Mobility.

Sponsored by Doug Bankson (R-Apopka), the bill outlines regulations for powered-lift aircraft operations, addresses Department of Transportation endorsements, and details how local municipalities can determine vertiport locations.

The proposal designates the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which oversees all Orange County airports, as a testing site for air taxis.

To operate a vertiport, owners must secure necessary licenses and endorsements, with the Orlando International Airport slated as the primary testing location. Although Lake Nona has already been announced as a future vertiport hub, MCO aims to play a pivotal role in this futuristic transportation initiative.

Per the official HB 981 bill:

An act relating to aviation; amending s. 330.27, F.S.; revising and providing definitions; amending s. 330.30, F.S.; requiring the owner or lessee of a current or proposed private airport who desires to operate a vertiport to obtain a powered-lift aircraft endorsement from the Department of Transportation; providing requirements therefor; providing requirements for maintaining validity of and recertifying such endorsement; authorizing the department to revoke or refuse to approve or issue such endorsement or recertification under certain circumstances; amending s. 330.36

Adan Vela, an associate professor at the University of Central Florida specializing in air transportation systems, emphasized the importance of resources for studying the future of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technology.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion, Vela stated that university partners play a crucial role in envisioning the future of AAM and building plans for the long term, not just the next five to 10 years, but extending up to 20 years.

While there isn’t a strict deadline for establishing the center, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is keeping an eye on the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Mobility Implementation Plan (Innovate 28), which outlines steps for AAM operations intending to achieve scaled operations at one or more sites by 2028. The next decade is anticipated to witness significant advancements and the adoption of advanced air mobility.

Multiple news outlets, like WFTV 9 and WKMG, are reporting on this new bill that could bring about new modes of transportation for folks, including those on their way to Disney World.

Brian Stanger, the district modal administrator for the Florida Department of Transportation District Five, highlighted several challenges associated with Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vehicles.

These challenges include gaining public acceptance, determining suitable locations, adhering to federal regulations, and obtaining necessary certifications.

Stanger emphasized the need to manage traditional aircraft and new technological developments to ensure safety, especially as the skies become more crowded with various forms of air transportation.

