Disney, Universal Parks Brace for 2 Million Visitors as Major Airport Faces Difficulties

Orlando International Airport is bracing for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend for over 2 million visitors, including Disney World and Universal Orlando guests.

Orlando International Airport During the Holidays

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is one of the busiest airports in Florida, known for its significant passenger traffic, especially during the holiday season.

Like many other airports, Orlando International experiences a surge in passenger numbers during the holiday season, particularly around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. This influx of travelers can lead to longer lines at check-in counters, security checkpoints, and baggage claim areas.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) expects a 17% increase in passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period. The airport is anticipating over 2 million passengers during the 12-day travel period. According to the TSA, the busiest travel days for Thanksgiving 2023 are:

Tuesday, November 21: 2.6 million people

Wednesday, November 23: 2.7 million people

Sunday, November 26: 2.9 million people

Some say that the airport is bustling, but the rush of Thanksgiving travelers is orderly and well-managed.

For this Thanksgiving Holiday, it would appear that MCO is gearing up for over 2 million visitors, including Disney World and Universal Orlando guests. We know that not all these people will head to the theme parks. Many folks will be heading to places like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, CityWalk, and Disney Springs.

Parking facilities are already filling up, and the Orlando International Airport has already sent out a warning to all guests traveling this week and weekend:

It's been a busy holiday travel period and our parking facilities are consistently reaching full capacity. Prior to your travels, please visit our website for parking status, prices and locations.

🚙 https://t.co/ksR2zG7tve pic.twitter.com/BJeltK5IU5 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 15, 2023

It’s been a busy holiday travel period and our parking facilities are consistently reaching full capacity. Prior to your travels, please visit our website for parking status, prices and locations.

But MCO is more than ready and capable of handling these large Holiday crowds. The airport event sent out handy Thanksgiving traveling tips for folks who will be traveling:

It's #Thanksgiving travel time – please keep these tips in mind: pic.twitter.com/6xReU9OEui — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 22, 2023

It’s #Thanksgiving travel time – please keep these tips in mind:

To reiterate the above traveling tips, do the following before heading out the door as you head to the airport for your Disney or Universal vacation.

Travel Tips:

Arrive Early: Allow extra time for check-in, security screening, and other pre-flight activities.

Check Flight Status: Monitor your flight status online or through the airline’s app for real-time updates.

Pack Smart: Be aware of TSA regulations and pack accordingly to expedite the security screening process.

For updates on TSA wait times, flights, and more click here to check out the official MCo website.

Will you be traveling to see family or friends this Thanksgiving? Are you heading to the Disney World parks or the Universal Orlando parks?

