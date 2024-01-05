Marvel To Finally Reveal Who Bought Avengers Tower From Tony Stark

Since Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in 2017, one question has weighed heavy on MCU fans’ minds: who purchased Stark Tower/Avengers Tower from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)? Well, according to producer Brad Winderbaum, we’re about to find out — and hopefully, soon.

Related: Marvel Legend Reflects on MCU Return, “Frustrating and Disappointing”

The original six Avengers — AKA Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) might be a thing of the past now that the Infinity Saga has come to an end. Still, that doesn’t mean all of their loose story threads have been tied up, as one glaring mystery has haunted Marvel followers since 2017.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, it’s revealed Tony Stark, who is suffering financial difficulties at the time, is forced to sell the rebuilt Stark Tower in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Over the years, the high-rise building, which towers over the Manhattan skyline, had become the main headquarters of the Avengers. After selling, Tony and the rest of the team relocated to the newly-built Avengers compound in Upstate New York.

Related: Original ‘Eternals’ Writer Blasts MCU, “Good Version” Was Wildly Different

Years later, Marvel still hasn’t answered the question of who bought Avengers Tower. All we know is that by July 2024, the building had undergone extensive renovations and had been redesigned by its new owners, which can be seen as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swings through an artistic gaping hole that had been added in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). There’s also a curious line of dialogue in the “Marvel’s Spider-Man” video game, in which Spidey says, “Avengers Tower, so cool! Too bad they’re never around to use it. They’re on the West Coast or something. Probably surfing.”

For now, these are the only clues fans have gotten about the building’s elusive new owners. But Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently offered an exciting update when he was asked whether the question of “Who bought Avengers Tower?” will ever be answered, suggesting that we could discover its new buyers soon.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Winderbaum responded simply, “Yes. Honestly, yes, you will.” His remarks echo similar sentiments from Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who, when asked if Avengers Tower will become Fisk Tower now that Daredevil: Born Again is in the pipeline, said, “I can’t answer any of those questions.” He added, “Nobody’s ever asked me that, though. I’m surprised you’re, actually, now that you’ve asked, you’re the first person that’s ever asked me that.”

It’s understandable why Winderbaum and D’Onofrio didn’t offer any specifics when addressing the fate of Avengers Tower, keeping in line with Marvel’s notorious top secrecy. While it’s uncertain when we can expect to see the former HQ of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes again, it’ll likely be soon, considering Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) is on the not-so-distant horizon. And if the rumors are true, the structure’s buyer might not exactly have the best intentions.

There are many theories as to who purchased Avengers Tower besides Wilson Fisk, who could possibly be revealed as the new owner in the upcoming Disney+ Echo series. Other candidates who could have bought the NYC landmark include Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) for Oscorp and the Fantastic Four, who could repurpose it as the Baxter Building. Mephisto, who has yet to make his MCU debut, has also been rumored to be the buyer, which could be possible considering Sacha Baron Cohen is rumored to be portraying the supervillain in the upcoming Ironheart TV show. For now, however, this remains pure speculation.

Who do you think added the former Avengers Tower to their real estate portfolio in the MCU? Share your theories in the comments below!