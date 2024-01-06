A ‘Lord of the Rings’ Universal Theme Park Might Be On Its Way

Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios

Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn (far left), Sir Ian McKellan as galdalf (middle), orlando bloom as legolas (right), sean astin as samwise gamgee (bottom left), elijah wood as frodo baggins (bottom middle), and dom monaghan as merry brandybuck (bottom right)

Universal Studios seems set to make sure people remember them for the quality of their parks — not just as Disney’s biggest rival.

New reports suggest that Universal aims to expand in a particularly ambitious way — with a rather unprecedented land potentially headed to the world of Universal — much sooner than you might think.

Currently, there are three ongoing expansions within Universal’s parks and experiences team. Universal’s Epic Universe is set to debut as a part of Universal Orlando Florida in 2025, while Universal Kids Resort is slated for development in Texas. Additionally, Universal Horror Unleashed is transforming the frights of Halloween Horror Nights into a year-round experience for Las Vegas patrons, with a new section being developed at AREA15.

The “Universal” Legacy

Hogsmeade, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, welcoming Death Eaters, a fan-favorite extended offering
Universal theme parks hold immense popularity due to their iconic intellectual properties, innovative attractions, and immersive theming.

With a historical connection to quality films (outside the purview of The Walt Disney Company and its intellectual properties) such as Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jaws and E.T. franchises, the Universal parks have an overall strong connection to the film and television industry. Universal leverages beloved franchises like Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, and more, to create captivating experiences for visitors worldwide. The recent foray into video game worlds like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and its Mario-centric land and overwhelming success indicate whole new frontiers for the theme park giant.

Guests of all ages posing happily with the Minions
Not to mention special events such as Halloween Horror Nights that add seasonal excitement. Overall, Universal has this unique “behind-the-scenes look at movie production” theming going for it, that allows for a general looseness of park layout, while still being tied to a core idea.

What Will Be In the UK Universal Studios Park?

Previously, we covered that Universal Studios has bought land in Bedford, United Kingdom (UK), and looks set to create a UK-based theme park. This “Universal Great Britain” was further teased, and now, the puzzle pieces appear to be fitting together.

Naturally, members of the public savvy to these developments are proposing exciting new possibilities with beloved IPs — and the evidence for these new theme park offerings might very well be right under our noses. X (formerly Twitter) user @RGameplayXtreme shares their take on the tantalizing probability of a JRR Tolkien mythos-based world, centered on The Lord of the Rings:

a random thought btw: rumors have been circulating for quite a while that Universal has acquired the theme park rights to the franchise and is waiting for a place to use it (I think @AliciaStella
mentioned that in her recent video too btw), and since Tolkien was British, this

(continued) would make a lot of sense. After all, this park might not have a Wizarding World in order to not compete with Warner Bros’ Harry Potter experiences in the UK, so LotR would fill the “UK-inspired” gap left by it. As for the rest of the art, I have no clue what it could be. I am

Why not Harry Potter in the UK Universal park? Well, as Warner Bros.-owned Leavesden Studios (where the original Harry Potter movies were filmed) is not too far from the Bedford site, and with the massive tourist draw the Leavesden experience has proven to be, WB might be hesitant to kill their success (and Butterbeer sales) at Leavesden with a competing park close by.

An additional Wizarding World park (already well-established in Universal parks around the world), which would not be particularly new for those well-versed in Universal offerings, does not make too much sense.

That leaves significant room for a major, flagship IP to take Potter’s place — and it very well might be the realm of Tolkien.

Frodo (Elijah Wood) with the One Ring falling onto finger, from Lord of the Rings
Why Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings?

In 1954, the highly acclaimed high-fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings” by JRR Tolkien made its debut, following the success of his earlier (and more accessible) children’s story, “The Hobbit,” which was published in 1937. Since the introduction of Tolkien and his captivating realm of Middle-earth, inspired by history, language, and legends of other cultures like Norse mythology, passion for his works has grown to an almost immeasurable extent.

In November of last year, news outlet Blooloop reported that the theme park rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s intellectual property (IP), encompassing The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, had been acquired by the Swedish gaming and entertainment company Embracer Group.

Embracer had reached an agreement to purchase Middle-earth Enterprises from the Saul Zaentz Company, granting it rights to films, video games, board games, merchandise, stage productions — and yes, theme parks — associated with Tolkien’s works.

According to Variety, Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors was especially cryptic about the Tolkien “Middle Earth Enterprises” acquisition, hinting that it wasn’t just “gaming” that they were going to be involved in:

We are taking the perspective [of] a very long-term view: how should we, together with the other stakeholders, develop this world-leading fantasy IP into the future? Gaming being one part of it. But it’s too early to give color on our specific plans. I think we are still open-minded for […] input into that. I think [there’s] also very interesting conversations around other media than gaming relating to that IP. But unfortunately I have to tell you: stay tuned for the future.

A Lord of the Rings theme park has been a long time coming — but also out of the realm of possibility, for a long time, thanks in part to the notoriously conservative Tolkien Estate.

The Tolkien fan community spans a diverse spectrum, even counting among its members well-known personalities like comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert, who proudly embraces his inner nerd. This fanbase runs the gamut from young children, to adults, and even scholars specializing in Tolkien’s works. The enduring influence of Tolkien shows continued growth even today, attracting new fans who delve into his earlier writings and, notably, the ever-popular film adaptations of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit directed by New Zealand’s Peter Jackson.

With such a diverse and enduring fanbase, turning Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth into reality would make a ridiculous amount of sense. There are already rumors that a Lord of the Rings-themed attraction is scheduled for Epic Universe, so a full-blown, flagship recreation of quaint Hobbiton in The Shire, the Dwarven Mines of Moria, or the epic views of elven dwellings like Lothlorien and Rivendell? Perhaps even the Prancing Pony Inn, or mighty Gondor and its iconic White Tree, or the twisting Stairs of Cirith Ungol leading to Shelob’s cave on the way to Mount Doom?

Any location from Tolkien’s mythology would make a fantastic themed land (or dare we speak it into being?) a fully themed park.

And what better backdrop for the story about the origin myth of England, than the real English countryside?

Do you think a Lord of the Rings, Tolkien-themed land is likely for Universal Great Britain? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The ensemble cast of The Lord of the Rings movies breathes life into Tolkien’s epic narrative from his original books. Revolving around Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his faithful companion Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), The Lord of the Rings follows their perilous quest to destroy Sauron’s One Ring on Mount Doom, alongside the legendary Fellowship of the Ring.

Comprising skilled individuals such as Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Gandalf the Grey/Gandalf the White (Ian McKellen), Legolas Greenleaf (Orlando Bloom), Gimli son of Glóin (John Rhys-Davies), Boromir (Sean Bean), and hobbits Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin Took (Billy Boyd), they navigate the breathtaking landscapes of Middle-earth to save the world from certain doom.

Confronted by challenges and captivating characters like the ethereal elf queen Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), the mysterious Gollum (Andy Serkis), and the villainous Saruman (Christopher Lee), the fellowship’s unity and courage are put to the test in their battle against the forces of darkness to safeguard all that is good in Middle-earth.

