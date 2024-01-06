A ‘Lord of the Rings’ Universal Theme Park Might Be On Its Way

Universal Studios seems set to make sure people remember them for the quality of their parks — not just as Disney’s biggest rival.
New reports suggest that Universal aims to expand in a particularly ambitious way — with a rather unprecedented land potentially headed to the world of Universal — much sooner than you might think.
The “Universal” Legacy
What Will Be In the UK Universal Studios Park?
Previously, we covered that Universal Studios has bought land in Bedford, United Kingdom (UK), and looks set to create a UK-based theme park. This “Universal Great Britain” was further teased, and now, the puzzle pieces appear to be fitting together.
Naturally, members of the public savvy to these developments are proposing exciting new possibilities with beloved IPs — and the evidence for these new theme park offerings might very well be right under our noses. X (formerly Twitter) user @RGameplayXtreme shares their take on the tantalizing probability of a JRR Tolkien mythos-based world, centered on The Lord of the Rings:
a random thought btw: rumors have been circulating for quite a while that Universal has acquired the theme park rights to the franchise and is waiting for a place to use it (I think @AliciaStella
mentioned that in her recent video too btw), and since Tolkien was British, this
(continued) would make a lot of sense. After all, this park might not have a Wizarding World in order to not compete with Warner Bros’ Harry Potter experiences in the UK, so LotR would fill the “UK-inspired” gap left by it. As for the rest of the art, I have no clue what it could be. I am
would make a lot of sense. After all, this park might not have a Wizarding World in order to not compete with Warner Bros' Harry Potter experiences in the UK, so LotR would fill the "UK-inspired" gap left by it. As for the rest of the art, I have no clue what it could be. I am
— GameplayXtreme: Wonder (@RGameplayXtreme) December 18, 2023
Related: Universal Quietly Drops ALL Known Information About New Theme Park Resort
Why not Harry Potter in the UK Universal park? Well, as Warner Bros.-owned Leavesden Studios (where the original Harry Potter movies were filmed) is not too far from the Bedford site, and with the massive tourist draw the Leavesden experience has proven to be, WB might be hesitant to kill their success (and Butterbeer sales) at Leavesden with a competing park close by.
An additional Wizarding World park (already well-established in Universal parks around the world), which would not be particularly new for those well-versed in Universal offerings, does not make too much sense.
That leaves significant room for a major, flagship IP to take Potter’s place — and it very well might be the realm of Tolkien.
In 1954, the highly acclaimed high-fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings” by JRR Tolkien made its debut, following the success of his earlier (and more accessible) children’s story, “The Hobbit,” which was published in 1937. Since the introduction of Tolkien and his captivating realm of Middle-earth, inspired by history, language, and legends of other cultures like Norse mythology, passion for his works has grown to an almost immeasurable extent.
In November of last year, news outlet Blooloop reported that the theme park rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s intellectual property (IP), encompassing The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, had been acquired by the Swedish gaming and entertainment company Embracer Group.
According to Variety, Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors was especially cryptic about the Tolkien “Middle Earth Enterprises” acquisition, hinting that it wasn’t just “gaming” that they were going to be involved in:
We are taking the perspective [of] a very long-term view: how should we, together with the other stakeholders, develop this world-leading fantasy IP into the future? Gaming being one part of it. But it’s too early to give color on our specific plans. I think we are still open-minded for […] input into that. I think [there’s] also very interesting conversations around other media than gaming relating to that IP. But unfortunately I have to tell you: stay tuned for the future.
A Lord of the Rings theme park has been a long time coming — but also out of the realm of possibility, for a long time, thanks in part to the notoriously conservative Tolkien Estate.