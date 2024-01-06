A ‘Lord of the Rings’ Universal Theme Park Might Be On Its Way

Currently, there are three ongoing expansions within Universal’s parks and experiences team. Universal’s Epic Universe is set to debut as a part of Universal Orlando Florida in 2025, while Universal Kids Resort is slated for development in Texas. Additionally, Universal Horror Unleashed is transforming the frights of Halloween Horror Nights into a year-round experience for Las Vegas patrons, with a new section being developed at AREA15.

Universal theme parks hold immense popularity due to their iconic intellectual properties, innovative attractions, and immersive theming. With a historical connection to quality films (outside the purview of The Walt Disney Company and its intellectual properties) such as Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jaws and E.T. franchises, the Universal parks have an overall strong connection to the film and television industry. Universal leverages beloved franchises like Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, and more, to create captivating experiences for visitors worldwide. The recent foray into video game worlds like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and its Mario-centric land and overwhelming success indicate whole new frontiers for the theme park giant. Not to mention special events such as Halloween Horror Nights that add seasonal excitement. Overall, Universal has this unique “behind-the-scenes look at movie production” theming going for it, that allows for a general looseness of park layout, while still being tied to a core idea.

What Will Be In the UK Universal Studios Park?

Previously, we covered that Universal Studios has bought land in Bedford, United Kingdom (UK), and looks set to create a UK-based theme park. This “Universal Great Britain” was further teased, and now, the puzzle pieces appear to be fitting together.

Naturally, members of the public savvy to these developments are proposing exciting new possibilities with beloved IPs — and the evidence for these new theme park offerings might very well be right under our noses. X (formerly Twitter) user @RGameplayXtreme shares their take on the tantalizing probability of a JRR Tolkien mythos-based world, centered on The Lord of the Rings:

a random thought btw: rumors have been circulating for quite a while that Universal has acquired the theme park rights to the franchise and is waiting for a place to use it

mentioned that in her recent video too btw), and since Tolkien was British, this

would make a lot of sense. After all, this park might not have a Wizarding World in order to not compete with Warner Bros' Harry Potter experiences in the UK, so LotR would fill the "UK-inspired" gap left by it.

would make a lot of sense. After all, this park might not have a Wizarding World in order to not compete with Warner Bros' Harry Potter experiences in the UK, so LotR would fill the "UK-inspired" gap left by it. As for the rest of the art, I have no clue what it could be. I am — GameplayXtreme: Wonder (@RGameplayXtreme) December 18, 2023

Why not Harry Potter in the UK Universal park? Well, as Warner Bros.-owned Leavesden Studios (where the original Harry Potter movies were filmed) is not too far from the Bedford site, and with the massive tourist draw the Leavesden experience has proven to be, WB might be hesitant to kill their success (and Butterbeer sales) at Leavesden with a competing park close by.

An additional Wizarding World park (already well-established in Universal parks around the world), which would not be particularly new for those well-versed in Universal offerings, does not make too much sense.

That leaves significant room for a major, flagship IP to take Potter’s place — and it very well might be the realm of Tolkien.