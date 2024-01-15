India Disneyland Predicted by Expert Analysts After New Merger Details

Expert analysts are predicting that India may be the next spot for a Disney theme park expansion, thanks to their current dealings in the country.

When the idea of a Disney theme park was created and then fulfilled in 1955 by Walt Disney, the Oscar-winning creator and dreamer was not ready to stop imagining. He then got his Imagineering team to start dreaming up another park, as he was ready to go bigger.

Magic Kingdom, as the centerpiece of Walt Disney World, was designed to capture the essence of Disneyland but on a grander scale. The Orlando location incorporated Walt’s commitment to storytelling, attention to detail, and the creation of a magical environment that would transport guests to different lands and eras. Walt Disney’s dedication to storytelling and creating memorable experiences for guests was infused into the design and layout of Magic Kingdom, including Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland.

One of Walt Disney’s lasting legacies in theme park design was his emphasis on the importance of “plussing” attractions, continually improving and adding new elements to enhance the guest experience. This philosophy became a guiding principle in the ongoing development and evolution of Magic Kingdom and other Disney parks worldwide.

For example, his vision for an “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow” (EPCOT) included plans for an innovative city with cutting-edge technology and a focus on urban planning. While EPCOT as a city was never fully realized, elements of its spirit influenced the development of Walt Disney World Resort.

While Walt would pass just a few years before Magic Kingdom was ready to debut, that would not be the only debut that Mr. Disney would miss. The Disney parks have grown globally, with Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland globally sharing magic across the world.

So, how will Disney expand their theme park empire next?

It is no surprise that the bigger the presence Disney has in a country, the more that they will gain fans and loyal followers around the world. We have seen Disney attempt this fusion in India with the purchase of 21st Century Fox, which included Star India network, a 700-million-dollar heavy platform. While this seemed like the start of something major for Disney in India, things have not gone as smoothly as Bob Iger would have hoped, specifically after the company and their streaming platform Hotstar, lost streaming rights for the Indian Premier League cricket matches.

Despite losing the digital rights for IPL matches in 2022, Disney retained the TV rights until 2027 by committing a payment exceeding $3 billion. Additionally, Disney secured the rights to broadcast the International Cricket Council’s tournaments until 2027, making another substantial investment of “staggering $3 billion,” as mentioned by Mihir Shah, vice president of research firm Media Partners Asia.

As stated by CNN, “In March 2023, Hotstar suffered another blow when it stopped streaming HBO content. Weeks later, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of both HBO and CNN, moved its content to Ambani’s JioCinema, taking loyal Indian viewers of hit shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession along with them.”

In order to save themselves, Disney is looking to merge with Ambani’s Reliance Industries. CNN reported, “Ambani’s energy-to-telecom conglomerate would own 51%, and Disney would hold the remaining 49%”.

“It is too early to interpret this as Disney scaling back in India,” Shah said. “The contours of the deal are still unknown, but it is looking more like a partnership between Reliance Industries and Disney. “

CNN believes that it could also be the start of a power couple that goes beyond media, with industry insiders speculating about a combined push into theme parks.

“We have to remember that both these companies have business interests beyond media and entertainment, and this partnership could be the start of something bigger,” Shah said.

While it has not been confirmed in any way that Disney is looking to India to build its next theme park, it would be a good way to access an untapped market of Disney fans.

At the moment, Universal, Disney’s biggest competitor in the theme park space, is growing at an exponential rate. Not only are they opening Epic Universe in 2025, but also Universal Kids in Texas, a Halloween Horror Nights year-round experience in Las Vegas, as well as just purchased land for a possible Universal Great Britain theme park addition. So, it would be smart for Disney to also look at how they can continue to expand globally.

Would you be interested in an India Disneyland?