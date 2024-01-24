First Look at New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Characters Revealed in Disney World

A few characters have been spotted at Walt Disney World’s newest attraction.

An exciting update regarding Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction has been shared, giving fans insight into part of the new attraction’s story and setting.

A new photo snapped by Henry Taylor (@TGrahamMemories) earlier this month reveals our very first look at characters from the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom. Upon peeking through a gap in the construction fence, Taylor noticed that two frogs were installed on a tree branch right where guests previously would enter the former Splash Mountain queue.

There’s a gap in the fence at Splash Mountain— and I found some (animatronic?) frogs! They don’t have their skin yet it looks like. pic.twitter.com/9ZGnkn68wv — Henry Taylor (@TGrahamMemories) January 8, 2024

It’s important to note that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes place after the events of the film, meaning these frogs are most likely not Tiana and Prince Naveen, though they could be slight nods to the characters as they appeared in The Princess and the Frog (2009). Anticipation for this new attraction has been building over the last few months, with Splash Mountain closing over a year ago on January 23, 2023. Whether these frogs are actual animatronics or static statues has not yet been confirmed, but this photo is incredibly exciting, as it gives us our first real look at characters from the ride itself.

Disney revealed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure back in 2020, stating that this new attraction inspired by Disney’s animated feature film The Princess and the Fog would be taking over the former spot of the legendary Splash Mountain. This news sent shockwaves throughout the Disney theme park community, leaving the fandom quite divided. Many fans felt that Splash Mountain’s time was up, with the attraction being based on one of Disney’s most problematic and offensive films, Song of the South (1946). Others absolutely hated the fact that Splash Mountain would be closing permanently.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, though the exact date is still being kept under wraps by Disney. Fans could find Splash Mountain in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Critter Country in Anaheim, California. There is a third and final version of Splash Mountain in operation at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, which will most likely stay untouched for the foreseeable future.

Will you be riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens this year?