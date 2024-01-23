Female Streamers with Massive Fake Breasts Cause Scene at Universal Studios

Two streamers caused some heavy commotion during a stunt at Universal Studios.

Two female streamers attempted to enter the Universal Orlando Resort equipped with impossibly large breasts, going viral on various social media sites and theme park blogs. Facebook user Christopher Martin captured the original incident on camera, sharing the video with his over 40 thousand followers. The two women walk side by side, smiling and laughing as dozens of guests watch, visibly confused.

The pair of streamers could be seen holding various filming equipment, as well as “selfie sticks,” as they enter the resort. One of the streamers was identified as StarwberryTabby, a popular Twitch streamer with over half a million followers. The fake breasts worn in the Facebook video make appearances on the channel, which specializes in content some may identify as “lewd.”

Twitch launched as a live streaming platform in 2011, originally intended for video game content. The platform has since grown exponentially, with creators branching out into more reality-based content.

At one point in the video, Martin asks the streamers if they think they will be allowed inside the actual theme park gates. They do not respond to the question, and it’s unclear if they were actually allowed inside. Both the Universal Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resorts have rules and regulations when it comes to what guests can and can’t wear inside the theme parks, with Universal admittedly being more “relaxed” when it comes to guest attire than Disney.

Dozens of guests have been turned away in the last year by Walt Disney World due to their revealing outfits, with the resort taking firm stances against loosely attached clothing.

Martin’s video reached over one million views at the time of publishing this article, with more certainly on the way. The full video can be found on Martin’s Facebook page.

