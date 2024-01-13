Innocent Guest Wrongly Accused of Carrying Firearm Into Disneyland Park

An innocent guest was wrongly accused of attempting to enter a Disneyland Park with a firearm.

Related: Universal Scores Epic Win in Fight Against Orange County

Disneyland Park Guest Wrongly Accused of Having a Firearm

On Wednesday, January 10, media outlets reported an incident wherein an individual who was in transit was alleged to have attempted entry into Disneyland Park in Paris while carrying a defensive weapon.

The information alleging an incident involving an “18-year-old man already known to the police” attempting to enter Disneyland Paris amusement park with a firearm, as reported in a press article on Wednesday, January 10, has been officially refuted by the Meaux public prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor has contradicted the reported account, emphasizing the need for accurate and verified information.

Following details disclosed by the prosecutor, the 18-year-old individual was apprehended on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, after his belongings were scrutinized by security personnel employed by the Disney company. The prosecutor notes that it was during this inspection that park security identified a defensive weapon, prompting them, as per protocol, to engage law enforcement.

Related: Disney World Transportation Service To Cease Operation Soon, Guests Alerted

Contrary to the media reports, the said weapon was not a firearm but rather a defensive tool equipped with blank ammunition, categorized under Class D (available for sale and legal possession).

Per the prosecution’s clarification, the individual, accompanied by his father during the incident, had no intention of entering the park. Instead, they were navigating the Disney Village area, which requires passing through security checks en route to the bus station for transportation, having descended from the RER.

During police questioning, the young man revealed that he had come across the weapon several years ago and had retained it as a precautionary measure. The mentioned object was confiscated, and the possessor has been summoned for a criminal proceeding scheduled on June 25, 2024.

Related: Emergency Forces Disney World Guests to Shelter in Theme Parks

Theme parks, including Disneyland Paris, implement rigorous security measures to ensure the safety of their guests. Guests entering the park typically undergo bag checks conducted by trained security personnel. Many theme parks also use metal detectors to detect metal objects, including firearms.

Theme parks maintain a visible security presence to deter potential threats and respond swiftly to suspicious activity. Theme parks like Disneyland Paris usually have a list of prohibited items, which often includes weapons, firearms, and other potentially dangerous objects. Signage, park rules, and online resources inform guests of these restrictions.