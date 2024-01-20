Disneyland Gets Bizarre New Characters for After-Hours Event

Meeting our beloved characters at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the Disney parks is all part of the magical experience, but Mickey and Minnie are about to be joined by some new friends. However, the video below points out some new additions that, frankly, seem odd and out of place.

@sometimescastles lists all the characters coming to Sweethearts’ Nite at the Disneyland Resort, a Valentine’s event that brings some of Disney’s most memorable couples together in a seasonal event. While characters like the princesses, Mickey and Minnie, and even characters like Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps are to be expected, some of the additions on the guest list are unexpected and outright bizarre.

This year, Disney’s regular power couples will be joined by new characters from other franchises like Indiana Jones and Marion, but Disney also slips in some characters rarely seen in a Meet and Greet form. Honestly, was anyone really chomping at the bit to meet the Grand Duke from Cinderella (1950)?

Strange Sweethearts Go to Disneyland

From Lady and the Tramp (1955) to Elemental (2023), Disney has crafted some truly timeless love stories with iconic couples to lead them. It’s not surprising that the studio would want to invite them into the parks, but what is surprising are the characters scheduled to appear at this year’s Sweethearts’ Nite.

Disney couples like the princesses and their respective princes are practically mandatory, but there were also certain rare couples many fans have likely not seen mentioned in the TikTok above. Pairings like Flik and Ada from A Bug’s Life (1998) and Tomorrowland’s “Space Couple” from Throwback Nite are certainly unexpected surprises.

That said, Disney has also chosen to include some rather strange additions to the festivities as well. Along with the previously-mentioned Grand Duke from Cinderella, characters like Gaston and the Star Wars characters feel more than a little out of place. Even the TikTok creature seems confused as to why Disneyland included them in the event.

Disneyland’s Sweethearts’ Nite is a separate ticket event that runs on select nights starting January 23, 2024 and ending on Feburary 14, 2024. Guests with their passes ready are certainly in for a romantic night out with some extra friends thrown in.

Are you going to Sweethearts’ Nite? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!