Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Gets Bizarre New Characters for After-Hours Event

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar

Credit: Jeff Christiansen via Flickr

Meeting our beloved characters at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the Disney parks is all part of the magical experience, but Mickey and Minnie are about to be joined by some new friends. However, the video below points out some new additions that, frankly, seem odd and out of place.

@sometimescastles

It’s almost time for Sweethearts Nite at Disneyland! Here are ALL of the meet and greet characters that Disney has announced will be at the event. Sometimes there are surprise characters, so we’re excited to see if anyone else shows up 👀 Which characters are you excited to meet? #disney #disneyparks #disneyland #disneyafterhours #sweetheartsnite #sweetheartsnitedisneyland #sweetheartsnight

♬ original sound – Sometimes Castles

@sometimescastles lists all the characters coming to Sweethearts’ Nite at the Disneyland Resort, a Valentine’s event that brings some of Disney’s most memorable couples together in a seasonal event. While characters like the princesses, Mickey and Minnie, and even characters like Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps are to be expected, some of the additions on the guest list are unexpected and outright bizarre.

Related: Disney California Adventure Big Transformation Is Nearly Complete

This year, Disney’s regular power couples will be joined by new characters from other franchises like Indiana Jones and Marion, but Disney also slips in some characters rarely seen in a Meet and Greet form. Honestly, was anyone really chomping at the bit to meet the Grand Duke from Cinderella (1950)?

Strange Sweethearts Go to Disneyland

Sweethearts Nites' heart poster
Credit: Disney

From Lady and the Tramp (1955) to Elemental (2023), Disney has crafted some truly timeless love stories with iconic couples to lead them. It’s not surprising that the studio would want to invite them into the parks, but what is surprising are the characters scheduled to appear at this year’s Sweethearts’ Nite.

Related: Pieces Torn off of Sleeping Beauty Castle

Disney couples like the princesses and their respective princes are practically mandatory, but there were also certain  rare couples many fans have likely not seen mentioned in the TikTok above. Pairings like Flik and Ada from A Bug’s Life (1998) and Tomorrowland’s “Space Couple” from Throwback Nite are certainly unexpected surprises.

Rey and Chewbacca at 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

That said, Disney has also chosen to include some rather strange additions to the festivities as well. Along with the previously-mentioned Grand Duke from Cinderella, characters like Gaston and the Star Wars characters feel more than a little out of place. Even the TikTok creature seems confused as to why Disneyland included them in the event.

Related: Disneyland Hotel Exposed for Major Bedbug Infestation, Refuses to Take Action

Disneyland’s Sweethearts’ Nite is a separate ticket event that runs on select nights starting January 23, 2024 and ending on Feburary 14, 2024. Guests with their passes ready are certainly in for a romantic night out with some extra friends thrown in.

Are you going to Sweethearts’ Nite? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below! 

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:disney after hoursDisney CharactersDisney ParkDisneyland

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!