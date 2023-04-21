Throwback Nite Proves Disney Is Lacking in One Area

Disney After Dark: Throwback Nite has been a huge success so far. Guests have had mostly positive things to say about the experience, seemingly only complaining about the wait times for the rare meet-and-greet opportunities the event offered.

The After Dark event featured the debut of Mother and Father from Carousel of Progress, Mr. Tom Morrow, Dumbo, and the Tomorrowland Space Couple as well as a few others. While most of these after-hours events feature a selection of rare or new characters, their popularity proves that Disney is lacking in the character department in the Parks.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss what rare characters they’d like to see in the Parks, and the amount of suggestions proves that Disney has no small amount of choices to pull from. One of the most popular suggestions was Roger Rabbit, the titular character from 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The character has a ride in Disneyland’s Toontown area, but hasn’t really had a physical presence in the Parks since the late 1990s.

Other users requested popular couples like Hercules and Meg or Kida and Milo. They typically make appearances at other After Dark events like Sweethearts Nite or even during Valentine’s Day, but aren’t regularly seen beyond special occasions. Darkwing Duck, Robin Hood, and Baloo were some of the popular “animal” suggestions, with many saying they don’t get enough love in the Parks at all. Even the villains need more in-Park interactions than just their Halloween events.

The Disney universe includes so many characters that they’ve barely scratched the surface of who they feature in the Parks. Typically, parades and stage shows will include some rare or less popular characters, but the demand for more meet and greets is clear. While part of the draw for these specially ticketed events is the opportunity for a rare interaction, Disney still has a wide variety of beloved and desired characters they could offer on a more regular basis while still keeping some of them for certain events.

What rare character would you like to see more of in the Parks? Share your picks in the comments below!