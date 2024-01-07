Disney World Makes It Impossible to “Enjoy Drinks,” Says Guest

Walt Disney World Resort started using paper straws to tamper down single-use plastic waste a few years back. The change first came to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before spreading throughout the Disney theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.

Though most guests understood the reasoning for the switch to paper straws, many feel it could’ve been better executed. Paper straws disintegrate quickly when wet and often collapse on themselves before guests can finish their drinks.

One Walt Disney World Resort guest shared her opinion on TikTok this week, arguing that it wasn’t possible to “enjoy” her drink with paper straws. From @bryceeaton8:

“None of it makes sense,” the guest argued.

But the guest found a trick to enjoying her drinks. Third-party vendors like Joffery’s Coffee offer compostable and plant-based straws, which hold up better in beverages. Instead of using paper straws, she stashed a few of these more sturdy options in her bag for future use.

“I can enjoy my drink without making it taste like cardboard,” she concluded.

Other Disney Parks fans agreed.

“The straws at Disney suck,” @frostyone77 wrote.

Some shared their straw “hacks.”

“I found collapsable straws at Walgreens I keep in my purse,” said @ash.dillon91. “Game changer.”

If you’re not a fan of paper straws, you’re in luck. In August 2023, the Central Florida Disney park stopped automatically handing out paper straws and plastic lids in an effort to become as zero-waste as possible. They’re still available upon request.

