Disney Guest Attacked After Parenting Stranger’s Child

It’s challenging to parent children on a Disney Parks vacation. They’re tired, overstimulated, and out of their everyday routines. But what happens when a stranger’s child is the problem? That’s what caused the latest drama at Walt Disney World Resort.

Rachel (@rachelthedreamer on TikTok) recently spoke about an incident at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in late December 2023. She saved for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation for “a long time” and didn’t let unparented “brat kids” impact her family’s experience.

In two videos, Rachel explained that she and her high-functioning autistic 11-year-old son were in line for one of the rides in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when the problem began. A seven or eight-year-old “little demon” in front of them was violently swinging a lightsaber, hitting her family as well as “older people” and a pregnant woman. “He was a menace,” Rachel said.

“[The parents] were not paying any attention… and he kept hitting people,” she continued. “He was swinging it wide. Little man did not give a flip… I was like, ‘Alright, time to put it away, kiddo.’”

According to Rachel, the child’s mother “flipped out.” She reportedly insisted her son was “fine,” wasn’t “bothering anyone,” and could “do what he wants.”

“I’m like, ‘Lady, please. Your kid hit me and my kid; get him under control…’ She starts escalating her voice, and this is when I pull the move,” Rachel said, gesturing like she was waving someone off. “I don’t deal with weirdo, irate people. Don’t look at me. Don’t talk to me. She keeps going off, I keep just waving her on like, ‘Get out of here, nutjob…’ Her little hellion kid was still doing the thing with the sword.”

Eventually, Walt Disney World Resort security cast members noticed the ensuing drama and separated the families. The mother was furious, asking them to “tell this lady not to get onto my kid.” Whether the lightsaber-wielding family was removed from the ride line is unclear, but Rachel’s group was put in the Lightning Lane queue.

“Me and my kids walk over to the other line, and they’re like, ‘Go mom, go mom!’” she recalled. “…Just parent your kids.”

Would you have disciplined a stranger’s child in this situation? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.