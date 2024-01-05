Disney Travel Agents Are Charging Guests, and They Don’t Care That It Breaks the Rules

If you need help booking your Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation, you don’t have to pull out your wallet. The Walt Disney Company compensates agents with commission on every trip booked so that vacation planners can provide their services to guests for free.

Disney travel agents secure Disney Dining Reservations at the 60-day or 30-day mark, book Disney Resort hotels, make Disney Park Pass reservations, and schedule any special experiences for Disney Park guests. They recommend the best trip length and itinerary for each family, individualizing travel packages and finding the best deal for every budget.

Each authorized Disney vacation planner does things differently, but all must follow the rules set by their agencies and The Walt Disney Company. This includes the ban on charging clients.

Still, many Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort travel agents demand compensation from guests for certain services. Over the past two weeks, numerous travel agents on social media have recommended charging guests to book Disney Genie+ reservations while inside Disney theme parks.

Nicole (@nicolegeorge__ on TikTok) shared the trend after seeing discussions in a private Disney travel agent Facebook group. She strongly discouraged others from charging guests any money as managing Disney Genie+ is part of the service agents agreed to provide:

“If you are doing Genie+, you are already paying a good chunk of change to do Genie+,” Nicole said. “Even when it’s the slow season, and you’re just doing Animal Kingdom… it’s like $14… But right now… you’re paying $30 to $40 per person per day.”

“That’s just insane,” she continued. “Then you’re going to ask your travelers to pay even more on top of that for you to run it for them? No.”

Experienced travel agent Kourt (@makingmagickourt) agreed, sharing her opinion in another video:

Kourt explained that while she doesn’t live-book Disney Genie+ for guests, she doesn’t believe other agents should be charging to do so.

“If you’re going to do that, you need to do it for free or don’t do it at all,” she said.

“As an agent [you’re] not supposed to… charge,” Kourt added in a comment. “Technically they could be in trouble.”

But other travel agents defended breaking the rule for such a time-intensive service.

“I don’t think this falls into the bucket of things that should be included for free,” @thetravelingtwinmom wrote. “Genie + is an optional service that we don’t receive commission for. So I understand charging for this.”

“If I’m spending hours dedicated to do something for someone that I trained them to do themselves, why shouldn’t I be paid?” @jordanleegreenwel echoed. “I don’t force them to take the service. But if they ask me to do it for them after I’ve already done all my typical work for them, I feel like we should make $.”

Should authorized Disney travel agents be allowed to charge guests for additional services? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.