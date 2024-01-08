Disney+ Offers Free Food Ordering Option, Pay 0$ for Months

Are you ready to save some extra cash, thanks to Disney+? Well, your grocery bill is about to become even cheaper for the next few months, thanks to the magic of Disney.

Now that we have entered 2024, it is safe to say that if you are a fan of Disney in any way, the company has certainly found nearly every way possible to get us to open our wallets for Mickey Mouse. From planning a Disney vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, to using shopDisney, there are so many ways to keep Disney in your life. In 2019, Disney introduced a new option — Disney+.

Disney+ is the streaming platform coined by CEO Bob Iger, which gave fans an all-in-one location to watch their favorite Disney shows and movies. Not only are classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Tangled, Frozen, Aladdin, and more available, but Disney has been constantly creating new series for fans to enjoy, giving them a reason to keep renewing their Disney+ subscription.

We have seen shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series capture the hearts of the Gen Z crowd while pulling in millennial nostalgia, as well as series from Marvel and Star Wars dominate the platform. In the Star Wars franchise, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian, among many other series, broke barriers when it came to streaming numbers. Marvel has also given many of its characters spinoff series, such as Loki, which just finished its second season.

As noted by Variety, “Overall, Disney’s streaming business lost $387 million in its Q4, a year-over-year improvement of 74% from a loss of $1.4 billion in the company’s Q4 2022.” Disney also missed their target subscriber goal by over 10 million in 2023.

So, in order to give subscribers more of a desire to continue paying their subscriptions, Disney+ has offered perks. You can save 50% on a D23 Gold Membership, save 20% on Disney Dreamlight Valley, save 15% on Disney-inspired products at Funko and Loungefly, save 15% on vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium, redeem free, exclusive digital rewards with Disney Movie Insiders, and more.

Disney has even made it so that you can eat for free at the theme parks when you visit, “Starting Jan. 3, 2024, Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option.”

Last, but certainly not least, you can save $40 off an annual Walmart+ membership deal. If you are someone who likes to have their groceries delivered to them, Walmart+ does exactly that, without any added fees if you are a member. There is a low $35 minimum on your orders, so even if you are simply craving a couple of items, you can have them delivered to you for free, thanks to Disney.

Now, that is magical.

Walmart+ is $98 per year or $12.95 monthly. With the bonus $40 off, you can try out the offer for a few months, or put it toward a year subscription, giving you multiple months at no cost. So not only is Disney looking to give guests free dining in the theme parks, but also, free dining orders while you are at home. Click here to sign up today.

At the moment, there are a few tiers to Disney+. You can stream Disney+ Basic for $7.99 per month, but it will have ads during your viewing. Disney+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, but subscribers are able to stream Disney+ without ads and can download Disney+ content to watch on the go.

Disney+ is following in the footsteps of Netflix by cracking down on password sharing, meaning that people who are using the account of a friend, loved one, or even an ex will have to find alternative ways to watch. If you are in the same home, you can share a password, but things end after that.

Do you still find that the perks and content of Disney+ make it worthwhile to be a subscriber?