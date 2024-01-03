Disney Parks Exclusive Offering Now Available to Disney+ Subscribers

A trip to the Disney parks is truly a memorable experience. From unique, one-of-a-kind experiences, to unforgettable interactions, to never-ending souvenirs, every last bit of the Disney parks is created to ensure a special vacation.

There’s a lot that go on behind the scenes and in person to ensure guests have the trip of a lifetime, down to the very ground you walk on. (No really. Take a good look down the next time you’re walking through Africa or Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.) This also includes assorted experiences offered for guests to help them break up their day or even just relax in the air conditioning for a little while. One such offering is the animation experience both Walt Disney World and Disneyland offer.

At the Disneyland Resort in California, you can head over to the Sorcerer’s Workshop located in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure. There, guests can experience an interactive exhibit that proudly showcases what goes into the art of animation, from simple drawing to moving picture. Nearby, guests can find the Animation Academy, where they can take their very own drawing class led by a Disney artist and draw one of several popular Disney characters.

At the Walt Disney World Resort, guests can experience a similar offering at the Animation Experience at the Conservation Station at Animal Kingdom. The class is described as a 25-minute experience where “featured characters change periodically,” so the experience is different every time! In addition, guests can enjoy the animals at Animal Kingdom and learn more about them and how animators study them for various movies.

The animation stations not only offer guests a unique experience but also offer a truly one-of-a-kind souvenir, drawn by the guests themselves and unlike anything else found at the Disney parks. Now, however, Disney+ subscribers can experience some of this unique magic from the comfort of their own home.

Sketchbook is an exclusive Disney+ series that takes viewers behind the scenes with several Disney animators, learning their stories and their history with Disney while also being taught how to draw a variety of characters. Currently, the series has six episodes and features characters like Kuzco (The Emperor’s New Groove), Olaf (Frozen), Genie (Aladdin), Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Mirabel (Encanto), and Simba (The Lion King). Each episode is about 20 minutes long, making them perfect for an evening keeping the kids busy or even recreating some Disney parks magic for yourself right at home.

Have you ever done one of the animation experiences at Disneyland or Walt Disney World?