Horrific Ride Accident Prompts New Safety Protocols at Disney Park

Following a horrific accident, the Disney parks are cracking down on safety, giving guests a new warning before boarding an attraction.

Related: What It’s Like to Shelter at Disney World During a Tornado

Zootopia officially opened at the Shanghai Disney Resort on December 20, 2023, marking a new era for Walt Disney Imagineering and the Disney theme parks in general. The land is heavily inspired by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ Zootopia (2016), a film that grossed over $1 billion at the box office, meaning guests will find iconic characters like Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde walking about. Zootopia land is also filled to the brim with incredible locations and, of course, a spectacular dark ride called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.

This amazing dark ride is similar to other modern-day attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, both of which can be found at either Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts.

Unfortunately, this new land, along with The Walt Disney Company, quickly found itself embroiled in controversy following a terrifying accident that took place within this new ride. In late December, reports started to circulate online claiming that a guest had fallen off this attraction. The incident was later confirmed, with the guest in question being identified as a young child. The child was somehow able to escape the ride’s restraints and exit the vehicle, leading to the eventual accident.

The child was struck by another car, which pinned them underneath. The child was taken to a local hospital with injuries. This incident meant that Zootopia: Hot Pursuit was forced to close to allow Disney to make the necessary changes and inspections needed in order for the ride to be as safe as possible, and eventually, the attraction opened back up again. However, guests boarding this new ride are now being greeted with a new warning sign that seems to be a direct response to this horrific accident late last year.

This new sign was revealed in a photo shared by (@pomemaru_d), which you can see linked below.

“Smaller guests in middle seat,” reads the new sign, instructing guests on how to enter the ride vehicle.

“Whether hooved, clawed, spotted or striped, December 20th marks the start of a new journey for all,” states Disney on the official web page for Zootopia. “With habitats for every Zootizen, Zootopia promises to be a land of discovery – get ready to try everything! Zootopoia is a brand that many fans have been longing for Disney to incorporate more heavily into the theme parks, with Disney granting them their wish.

For several years, it’s been rumored that Disney had been planning to completely gut DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and turn it into a brand new Zootopia-themed destination. This rumor was given more fuel in 2022, with The Walt Disney Company teasing that an entire Zootopia land could and might be built. However, these plans have seemingly been abandoned, with Disney bringing the Zootopia franchise to a different part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Do you enjoy Zootopia? What’s your favorite part of the Animal Kingdom?