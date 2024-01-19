Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video Now Available in Single Streaming Bundle

Platforms like Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video may be deadly enemies in the streaming wars, but desperate times call for desperate measures. All three major services are now available in a single low-priced bundle, but, naturally, with a significant catch: you have to be in Canada.

Telus, one of the most popular communication networks in Canada (and North America as a whole), is offering a three-in-one bundle in which their mobile phone customers can subscribe to Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video for a single base cost of $20 (CAN) a month. This will give their customers comprehensive access to a staggeringly huge catalog of shows and movies like Netflix’s Wednesday, Disney+’s Loki, and Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

All three streaming services are among the most popular in Canada (not to mention the world), meaning they all already have a massive customer base who will likely be eager to take advantage of the estimated 17% savings (per Global Newswire).

The new streaming bundle is called Stream+ and will include two different ad tiers (per Telus Communications):

Stream+ Basic: For content streamers looking for great value, the Stream+ Basic bundle provides Netflix Standard with Ads, Disney+ Standard with Ads, and Prime Video all for just $20 per month

Stream+ Premium: For those seeking the ultimate streaming experience and unbeatable value, the Stream+ Premium bundle offers Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium, and Prime Video for $38 per month.

Additionally, Stream+ will include a full membership to Amazon Prime, which itself costs $99 (CAN) a month. Clearly, Telus is positioning itself as an increasingly dominant force in streaming in Canada.

In the United States, the basic (i.e., ad-supported) tiers of Disney+ and Netflix cost $7.99 and $6.99 a month, respectively, while standalone Prime Video access is a whopping $14.99 a month. That adds up to $29.97 a month; clearly, if an American communications company could wrangle the same kind of deal with the rival streamers, it could make a killing.

Telus Senior Vice-president of Mobility & Home Products and Transformation Dwayne Benefield said via a statement:

“In an era of multiple streaming options, bundling your favourite streaming services into one subscription to save money each month is a no brainer. Canadians will now be able to enjoy thousands of top titles from the three most popular streaming services, at savings you can’t find anywhere else. And in the coming months, Stream+ will be further enhanced to give Canadians the ability to fully customize their entertainment experience by adding other streaming service providers to their bundle to enjoy even more savings.”

While all the major streaming platforms are still vying to become the undisputed king of content, this is a clear sign that more cooperation is beginning to happen between companies. At a time in which Disney is desperately trying to figure out how to turn Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ into a single app, Netflix is losing its biggest show, Prime Video tries to breakthrough to have a huge mainstream hit, and consumers are balking against increased ads and subscription costs, it’s a big deal.

