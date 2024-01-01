Disney Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Passengers on New Year’s Eve

One of Disney’s cruise ships rescued several stranded passengers on New Year’s Eve. Related: Disney Gives Tower of Terror a Marvel Overhaul, Hints at Permanent Replacement On December 31, 2023, the Disney Fantasy engaged in a rescue mission after crews spotted a stranded boat filled with several passengers. While it’s incredibly rare, cruise lines do engage in the occasional rescue mission whenever necessary. This is something we’ve seen happen, not just on Disney Cruise Line but also within other cruise companies like Carnival and Norwegian. At the tail end of the year, passengers watched as the Disney Fantasy stopped and attempted to rescue multiple people North of Havana, Cuba. This event was captured on camera by a passenger traveling aboard the boat. In one of the videos, you can see Disney send out a boat to rescue a total of four different stranded passengers.

Disney Fantasy Cruise line picks up Cuban migrants at sea 12/31/23 just North of Havana, Cuba pic.twitter.com/aoK2QYNtpH — Jason Dhaliwal (@jasondhaliwal) December 31, 2023

Eventually, the entire crew was safely rescued and delivered back to the Cuban Coast Guard.

They have been delivered back to the Cuban Coast Guard. Surreal with this happening right Havana in the background. pic.twitter.com/benVGlfD2l — Jason Dhaliwal (@jasondhaliwal) December 31, 2023

According to Jason Dhaliwal, the user who shared video footage of the rescue, the crew was stranded on a boat with no motor. As we stated earlier, rescue missions are incredibly rare, but this does not mean they do not happen. In the last few years, we’ve seen Disney Cruise Line aid in multiple rescue missions.

The Disney Fantasy launched back in 2012 and has remained one of Disney’s best additions to its fleet of cruise ships. The Fantasy features a whopping 4,000 passenger capacity and includes a wide range of activities, shops, restaurants, and entertainment options for guests to choose from.

Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line set sail for the first time in 2022 with the Disney Wish. The next ship on the horizon is the Disney Treasure. Disney is not stopping with the Disney Treasure, with a second new ship also being built.

The newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. Disney’s fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure. Guest traveling aboard a Disney Cruise can experience the very best in sea travel, including incredible food, fun, and exceptional service.

Have you ever set sail with Disney Cruise Line?