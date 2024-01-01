A severe earthquake has hit a Disney park.

Japan has recently experienced a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, with thousands sheltering overnight following warnings for evacuation.

The quake occurred across the country, including Tokyo, its surrounding area, and neighboring Maihama, where the Tokyo Disney Resort is located. Tsunami warnings have been issued for those living along the coast.

Although not hit quite as hard as the west coast of Japan, the quake was still felt significantly in the Tokyo Disney Resort’s two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Earlier today, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued major tsunami warnings for several coastal prefectures. So far, there are reports of buildings destroyed and four associated deaths as of the time of writing. According to BBC News, the full extent of the damage from this natural disaster will likely not be known until Tuesday.

As reported previously, the quake occurred at around 4.10 p.m. local time. As a result, many guests were caught unawares during the Disney parks’ opening hours.

Now, heartwarming videos and images are surfacing from guests who were present at the parks during the quake, reporting extremely competent responses from cast members — particularly Disney character performers who did their part to instruct and console the shocked and worried guests.

User @muu7_dona6 on X (formerly Twitter) shared their experience with Donald Duck when the earthquake occurred:

I was surprised because [the earthquake alarm] rang the moment I entered the trail…Is everyone okay? [Toledo Donald] also cared for me right in front of me while protecting my head, and I was relieved by his kindness 🥹💕 Thank you 😭💦

Here, Donald Duck can be seen helping panicked guests, gesturing reassuringly, and demonstrating the proper way to protect oneself from any falling debris by crouching on the ground with hands on top of the head. It is certainly impressive how despite all this commotion, the cast member performing as Donald remains in character throughout.

Other guests like @dmuuhalloween are coming forward with other heartwarming tales on social media, like this cast member as Eeyore comforting guests throughout the quake:

Eeyore, who was present at the Park Entrance Greeting during the earthquake, keeps encouraging the guests around him that it’s okay.

The Walt Disney Company has consistently maintained its position as a frontrunner in delivering exceptional theme park entertainment for many years. Disney’s formula, honed to near perfection, has yielded a meticulously crafted guest experience and a cohesive theme that transcends all its parks worldwide. Cast members are a major, if often overlooked, aspect of that experience.

Disney loves to employ cutting-edge technology, incorporating everything from augmented reality enhancements in attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, in order to provide immersive, multi-sensory experiences and a suite of family-friendly rides and attractions. However, occasional deviations from these elevated standards are unavoidable — especially when they come in the form of natural disasters, which no amount of Disney planning can totally mitigate.

What do you think about Disney characters and cast members helping out during this natural disaster?