Bob Iger Disrupted Plans for ‘She-Hulk’ Season 2, Insiders Say

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany recently disappointed fans by seemingly confirming that plans for a second season of the Disney+ show had been scrapped due to budgetary issues, but sources now indicate that CEO Bob Iger might have had something to do with it.

Over a recent Twitch Codenames LIVE! – The New Class stream, Tatiana Maslany dashed hopes for a second season of her Marvel Cinematic Universe show, saying, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’” The prospects of a new season of She-Hulk had already seemed to be dim, and the star’s casual announcement seemed to shut things down.

Related: Popular ‘Star Wars’ Series Given a Fraction of Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Budget

However, according to io9, it might be more complicated than that. She-Hulk went into production during the brief window in which Disney (the parent company of Marvel Studios) was being led by CEO Bob Chapek. Reportedly, the series had a mammoth $25 million budget per episode (as referenced by Tatiana Maslany), which presumably made the idea of a second season especially daunting during lean financial times for the company.

Sources say that the ousting of Bob Chapek and the reinstallment of former CEO Bob Iger essentially pushed the entire plan for the future of the MCU into reorganization mode. To some degree, this is apparent in the abrupt, complete revamp of Daredevil: Born Again midway through development (which involved bringing in an entirely new creative team), the repeated rewrites and retitling of Captain America: Brave New World (formerly New World Order), and the uncertain fate of She-Hulk season 2.

Related: Convicted Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Faces Another Huge Defeat

It seems that She-Hulk season 2 depends entirely on whether Bob Iger and Kevin Feige can figure out how to course-correct the MCU, and less on Disney just deciding to pass on the show. It is a near-sure thing that Tatiana Maslany will return as Jennifer Walters in the MCU at some point, likely in a crossover event like the upcoming (probably) Secret Wars, but it’s too early to count out a second season of her show right now.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 co-starred Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Charlie Cox (making his MCU debut as Matt Murdock), and received mixed but largely positive reviews. Hopefully, we’ll get to eventually see all of them return.

Do you think Bob Iger will greenlight a new season of She-Hulk? Tell us in the comments below!