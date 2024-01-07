Guests Rescued, Climb From Unexpected Height on Disney Ride

Tokyo Disney Resort cast members rescued dozens of guests trapped on Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast this week after the attraction broke down unexpectedly. The minor inconvenience turned into a magical look backstage at one of the newest rides at Tokyo Disneyland!

Reddit user u/dachinesechicken shared this video of Disney cast members pulling metal stairs up to each teacup-shaped ride vehicle. “[Not safe for magic]: Got escorted off Beauty and the Beast in Tokyo Disneyland,” the guest wrote. “I was stupid excited.”

The guest wasn’t disappointed with their experience, having made it to the final room of the ride before it broke down.

“I was super happy because we got through the whole ride and they still gave us priority passes for any ride of our choosing,” they added.

Despite the unexpected height of the ride vehicles, everyone evacuated Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast safely. These guests certainly left with an unforgettable story about their behind-the-scenes look at one of Tokyo Disneyland’s most popular attractions!

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disney Resort

Between its awe-inspiring animatronics and trackless vehicles, this dark ride is widely considered one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most outstanding achievements. Join Belle and Beast on this Disney Princess attraction, exclusive to Fantasyland at Tokyo Disneyland.

“Guests board magical cups that ‘dance’ in rhythm to the well-known music from Beauty and the Beast, as they take Guests through scenes depicting the story of the animated film,” Tokyo Disney Resort writes.

Disney Premier Access is available for this popular attraction.

