Triplets Born Inside Disney World Theme Park

Three new members of the Walt Disney World Resort family recently appeared, and it was a sight to behold.

Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that three cotton-top tamarins, which are part of an endangered species, were born inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

“We’re welcoming another bundle of tiny, critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets! These tiny babies have spent the last several days bonding with their parents and siblings. In fact, both mom and dad share infant care responsibilities, carrying their young on their backs until approximately 14 weeks of age,” Dr. Mark Penning said on Instagram.

These triplets have spent the last couple of weeks bonding with their parents and siblings, and you can now see them for yourself on Discovery Island inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Thousands of Disney World fans were excited to see the babies make their arrival. You can see some pictures of the new additions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mark Penning (@drmarkatdisney)

For those who are wondering, The Discovery Island Trails are located to the left of the Tree of Life and feature numerous animals, including White Stork, Asian Small-Clawed Otter, Red Kangaroo, West African Crowned Crane, African Crested Porcupine, Galapagos Tortoise, Lesser Flamingo, Macaw, Ring-Tailed Lemur, Saddle-Billed Stork, and Lappet Face Vulture. Just outside of the trails is where you’ll find Cotton-Top Tamarins.

What makes these tiny monkeys truly captivating is their distinctive appearance, marked by a striking crest of white hair that resembles an elegant crown, contrasting sharply with their black faces. These critically endangered creatures are known for their agile movements and incredible vocalizations that enable them to communicate within their tight-knit family groups.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is filled with hidden gems and interesting facts that may surprise visitors. One thing you may not know is the park’s centerpiece, the Tree of Life, which stands at a staggering 145 feet tall, is adorned with over 300 meticulously carved animal sculptures, each representing a different species. These intricate carvings make the Tree of Life a true work of art and a symbol of the park’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

In addition, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the largest theme park in the world, covering 580 acres. Just for perspective, this means that Magic Kingdom Park (107 acres), EPCOT (305 acres), and Disney’s Hollywood Studios (135 acres) could all fit inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney has teased at making expansions to Animal Kingdom, including a retheme of DinoLand, U.S.A., which could feature both Encanto and Indiana Jones. At this time, however, the company has only confirmed that It’s Tough To Be A Bug! will be closing down permanently to make way for a new Zootopia attraction.

What do you think of these new additions to the Walt Disney World family? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!