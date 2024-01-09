‘Avatar’ Star Shares Update on Fate of ‘Avatar 4′

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars has shared some exciting news regarding the future of the Avatar franchise.

Related: After 23 Years, Dwayne Johnson Changing Acting Choices

James Cameron’s now-legendary Avatar series of films began back in 2009 when the original Avatar film was released in theaters. To say this film was a global success would be the understatement of the century, with the film breaking barriers in terms of special effects and movie-making technology. The original Avatar broke records at the box office as well, bringing in nearly $3 billion. A sequel was a no-brainer, but no one could have just how large James Cameron’s plans for the future really were until Avatar: The Way of Water (2022).

Shortly after the release of the original Avatar, James Cameron announced that there were several other films planned for the new series, though the first sequel would take 13 years to finally arrive.

If 2009’s Avatar was groundbreaking, Avatar: The Way of Water was earth-shattering, providing audiences with an immersive experience unlike anything they had ever seen. James Cameron and his dedicated crew of filmmakers, special effects artists, engineers, technicians, and actors worked together to create one of the most dazzling and spectacular films of not just 2022 but the last several decades, setting the bar high for future installments. A total of three more Avatar films are in production, with Sam Worthington revealing some exciting news about future installments.

Filming on Avatar 3 finished in 2020, with work quickly beginning on the other two films. A large chunk of Avatar 4 had been filmed, but further filming had been put on hold indefinitely. However, according to Sam Worthington in an article from Variety, Avatar 4 filming will be picking back up in February.

“We go back to work on it in a month, and it’s big,” Worthington said, also revealing his positive thoughts regarding the next set of films, “It’s bigger than you can imagine.”

While the Avatar films feature blockbuster stars like Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, and Steven Lang, Sam Worthington takes on the role of Jake Sully, the lead character of the current Avatar saga. Sully played a critical role in both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and will most likely lead the way going forward into the next few installments.

This is incredibly exciting news, especially considering the upcoming slate of unreleased Avatar films all faced significant release delays in 2023. As a result of these delays, Avatar 3 will now release sometime in 2025, with Avatar 4 releasing in 2029 and Avatar 5 releasing in 2031. In the meantime, you can stream both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+. Fans can also enter the world of these films at Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World. This incredible theme park is located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and provides one of the most immersive amusement park lands we’ve ever experienced.

Are you excited about Avatar 3? Will you be watching Avatar 3, 4, and 5 in theaters?