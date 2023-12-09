Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Project Gets Update Amid Delays

In a recent update on the highly anticipated Silk: Spider Society series, Deadline sources reveal that the writers’ room is set to reconvene in mid to late January, marking one of the last series to resume operations since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike began on May 2.

The delay has raised concerns, prompting the WGA to notify Amazon Studios about potential violations of the Strike Termination Agreement and the Minimum Basic Agreement of their contract. These violations could cause further delays for other shows as well if not properly resolved between the studio and the WGA.

The series, a collaborative effort between MGM+ and Prime Video, is part of Sony Pictures Television’s ambitious lineup of Spider-Man universe shows. Notably, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, overseeing Sony TV’s endeavors with studio-controlled comic book characters, serve as executive producers alongside Angela Kang and Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal.

The series, based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and inspired by Marvel Comics, follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bestowed powers upon Peter Parker. She gains incredible powers, including a unique form of precognition and embarks on a journey to uncover her past, balancing life as a superhero and investigative reporter.

Cindy was a pivotal part of the original 2014 Spider-Verse comic series which followed a dimensional-hopping family of “psychic vampires” that feed on Spider-People’s energy. In the comics, Cindy is locked away shortly after gaining her powers in an attempt to keep her safe from these beings and her release eventually leads to her involvement with the Spider-Verse storyline.

Silk: Spider Society is set to premiere on MGM+ before making its way to Amazon Prime Video in the United States. It’s just one of several upcoming Spider-Men series coming to the streaming platform, including a Spider-Man Noir series. As long as Silk: Spider Society can get up and running in the new year, it could mean exciting things for fans ready for an all-new Spider-Man adventure.

