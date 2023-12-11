Universal Faces Lawsuit After Dr. Seuss “Beast Attack” Injures Guest

Universal Orlando Resort has faced multiple lawsuits in its past, and now, another has surfaced, and it seems Dr. Seuss may be at fault.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests have the option of either visiting Universal Studios Florida, or Islands of Adventure when they want to experience a theme park. Islands of Adventure brings guests into the films, while offering a plethora of attractions, many being thrill-related. These lands include Jurassic Park, The Lost Continent, Marvel Super Hero Island, Port of Entry, Seuss Landing, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Toon Lagoon, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Within these lands, the most child-friendly with the most tame attractions is Seuss Landing. Below is a list of some of those family-friendly attractions and offerings:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!

Caro-Seuss-el.

The Cat in the Hat.

Considering these attractions can house the smallest of guests at Universal Orlando Resort, it is quite interesting to know that it was one of these rides, and specifically, one of the “beasts” on an attraction, that left a woman with irreparable damage.

NBC via News Channel 8 reported, “A lawsuit has been filed against Universal Orlando after a woman claimed she fell from a ride at the park’s Island of Adventures last year. According to the lawsuit, the woman stated that she fell while dismounting “a beast” on the Caro-Suess-El ride during her visit to Universal on June 14, 2022.”

The plaintiffs contended that Universal bore responsibility for “damages and injuries sustained by business invitees within the park due to its independent negligence.” According to the lawsuit, there were no warning signs alerting visitors to the hazardous conditions or falling risk.

As a consequence of the fall, the plaintiffs asserted that the woman suffered “severe personal injuries” that are “permanent and ongoing, with anticipated future losses and impairment.”

The lawsuit further alleges negligence on the part of Universal, asserting that the theme park “ought to have been aware of the existence of a dangerous condition or falling hazard within the park.”

Inside the Magic has reached out to Universal for comment. At the time of this article’s publishing, a response has not been provided.

Caro-Suess-El is a very slow-moving attraction; however, it is possible for any guest dismounting any attraction to fall. That being said, it does not mean that the ride is unsafe for guests. The attraction has a height requirement of 48 inches.

At the moment, Seuss Landing is celebrating Grinchmas. Now, you can meet The Grinch and The Whos of Whoville and attend The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular show.

Universal Lawsuit Catastrophes

Universal has been at the center of multiple lawsuits this year alone.

In 2019, another issue occurred at Volcano Bay. As we reported, “Dylan Campbell showed up to the Park with his son, but was turned away from a water slide due to a physical difference. Dylan Campbell can deadlift 185 pounds, all with just one arm. Campbell was born that way, so he has learned how to live his life in such a way that he can operate just like anyone else with just one arm. He even mastered playing video games and writing with his feet if he has to.”

Now, that case has reopened.

In our most recent update, we said, “The appeals court has argued that state laws do “not relieve Universal of its obligation” to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits any form of discrimination based on disability. Congress passed a sweeping law to prohibit discrimination unless discrimination is ‘necessary,’” said the 30-page appeal ruling, which was written by Judge Robin Rosenbaum. “If compliance with state law were ‘necessary,’ then any state could unilaterally nullify the ADA by enacting a state law requiring discrimination. That can’t be right.”

For Universal Orlando Resort to prevail and win in the lawsuit, they must demonstrate that “denying Campbell access to the Aqua Coaster is deemed ‘necessary’ as envisioned by the ADA, or they must permit him to ride.”

This summer, we also shared that a family is suing Universal Studios after an employee dressed as Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice ruined their experience minutes after entering Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Marisol McGee, a Latino woman, reportedly posed with the iconic Universal Studios character near the main entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood while her husband John McGee, an African-American man, took the photo, and Dylan McGee, the couple’s mixed-race minor boy, watched. The family alleges that, in the picture, Beetlejuice displayed the racist, offensive White Power hand gesture, a symbol used to express hatred towards a segment of the population based upon a person’s race, ethnicity, color, and national origin.”

This is the second time that discriminative gestures from characters have led to a lawsuit with Universal as one team member who played Gru from The Minions franchise in the park was caught sharing a hate symbol in photos.

These lawsuits are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the legal battles that Universal has had to take on this year.

Have you ever been injured at Universal Orlando Resort? What do you think of this ongoing lawsuit?

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

Click here to get started on booking a vacation today.