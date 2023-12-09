Theme Park Uses Strange Method To Save Riders Stuck on High-Speed Roller Coaster

Of all the ways you thought a theme park would save riders stuck on a stalled roller coaster, we can bet it wasn’t this.

Despite the thrills, theme parks are incredibly safe. From dark rides to roller coasters, every attraction is designed to get you from beginning to end in a way that’s totally risk-free.

That’s why, even if an attraction break down, it’s important to remember that every park has processes to put things right. However, when a ride stalled at Parque Warner Madrid today (December 9), the theme park had a unique method to get riders back onto the ground.

In a video shared on X (previously known as Twitter) by user @TimSadler1991, the park’s Batman Gotham City Escape roller coaster is poked repeatedly by a stick wielded by workers lifted to the top of the hill on a crane.

Fortunately, it seems this method is tried and tested. Within 20 seconds of jabbing the ride vehicle with a stick, riders continued safely down the drop on Batman Gotham City Escape. Unorthodox, but at least it works!

The Spanish theme park – which is one of just three Warner Bros. theme parks in the world – is home to seven roller coasters, including Batman Gotham City Escape. The thrill ride opened in May 2023 and rapidly became a fan favorite, scoring an impressive 98.8% on roller coaster database Captain Coaster, where riders have described the attraction as a “masterpiece” and an “intense world-class experience.”

A few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred at Universal Studios Florida when guests got stuck on the 167-foot-tall vertical lift of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit! on Thanksgiving. In this case, it wasn’t a stick that saved the day, but rather the combined efforts of Universal’s maintenance team and the Orlando Fire Department.

ITM reached out to Parque Warner Madrid for a comment on the Batman Gotham City Escape incident captured on video, but received no reply at the time of publishing.