Theme Park Overwhelmed by Massive Crowds as Security Measures Fail, Leaving Guests Petrified

Parque Warner, a theme Park located 14 miles southeast of Madrid in Spain, faces immense backlash from the community and Guests after photos and videos were released showing crowds attempting to enter the Park overwhelmed by the lack of security measures, leading to Guests fearing their lives.

I’m sorry but @ParqueWarner this is a joke!! One security guard checking bags amongst this is a poor show. pic.twitter.com/EQOhC1s8Be — Your Experience Guide (@yrexperienceg) June 19, 2023

Your Experience Guide on Twitter first reported the terrible lack of security measures in place following a day when massive amounts of Guests attempted to enter Parque Warner. Per the tweet above, you can see a large mass of people trying to enter the theme Park, with barely any security measures. According to the tweet, there was only one security guard in place to assist in organizing the crowd level in a poor attempt to get everyone inside. Your Experience Guide on Twitter followed up with another tweet, giving people more information about their encounter at this European theme Park.

As expected, it became a security risk with people pushing through barriers to clear the bottle neck. We genuinely feared for our safety in this situation and I think @ParqueWarner need to look at how this is resolved going forward ASAP https://t.co/liKZkZ3xJC — Your Experience Guide (@yrexperienceg) June 19, 2023

According to the tweet above, the Guests feared for their lives as the crowds attempting to enter the Park ended up “bottle-necking” as people pushed through the barriers to enter the Park. They mention how the theme Park needs to reevaluate their security measures to prevent this chaos and terrifying incident from happening again. Your Experience Guide also said the lousy parking situation, where Guests can only enter the Park via bus, taxi, or vehicle.

Something to be mindful of when you come to Parque Warner. You can only reach the park by bus, taxi or your own car, there’s no footpaths in from the nearby road that guests are permitted to use. However you come to the park, getting in is not a quick process. pic.twitter.com/nWk59XE1uC — Your Experience Guide (@yrexperienceg) June 19, 2023

Parque Warner Continues Disappointing Guests

But the photos of this incident on June 19 did not stop there. Other Guests who attended Parque Warner that day also tweeted their horrible experience with this theme Park.

Honestly, today has been awful, even with fast pass two rides so far. It’s probably the worst day I’ve ever had at a theme park. In total I’ve spent four days at this place, two in 2019 and two on this trip. I will never return to this park, it’s not worth the time or money. https://t.co/OJzMcmzcvG — Mark yates (@Mark13Yates) June 19, 2023

According to the Twitter user above, the wait time to enter the Park passed one hour, and even then, they could only get on a few rides due to the high influx of crowd levels in the Park. The Guest in question told people they would not return to Parque Warner.

Parque Warner (Warner Park Madrid) is a theme Park in Spain based on the famous and popular Warner Bros. Movie World and opened in 2002. The Park features a slew of roller coasters and attractions themed after major Warner Bros. IPs like DC, Scooby-Doo, Looney Toons, and more. Some significant rides and lands include Batman Gotham City Escape, Cartoon Village, Old West Territory, Parque Warner Beach, DC superheroes world, and more. Warner Bros Studio, part of Time Warner, owns Parque Warner Madrid. Movie World Studios also resides in the Warner Bros theme Park, home to many of the classic and popular Warner Bros movies we all know and love. Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. has come a long way with this theme Park, which includes favourite characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. A ticket to this theme Park is much cheaper than a ticket to a theme Park in North America.

Madrid Theme Park management has yet to release an official statement about Parque Warner Madrid’s ongoing trouble.

