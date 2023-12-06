‘Stranger Things’ Star Speaks Out on Exiting Show

It didn’t take long for Stranger Things fans to begin asking Sean Astin about a potential return to the series.

Sean Astin, who is best known for his role as Bob in Netflix’s hit television series Stranger Things as well as Samwise in the Lord of the Rings franchise, recently spoke out on his exit from Stranger Things, particularly as the Duffer Brothers prepare for the fifth and final season.

During an appearance at LA Comic Con, Astin shared that he has always told fans that he is dead when they’ve asked about a potential return, but what about a flashback?

“[Fans would] say, ‘Are you gonna be in ‘Stranger Things’,’ and I would say, ‘No, I’m dead.’ But why couldn’t they do a flashback [for Season 5]… to a happier time with—I know why they won’t,” he said via The Direct. “Because it’s going to be Hopper and Joyce, and they’re not going to want to flashback to a time when she was actually happy [laughs].”

Astin has been making the rounds and talking about his projects at many different cons over the past few weeks. Inside the Magic previously covered comments he made at San Diego’s Fan Expo when he shared about the Duffer Brothers and how they were “devastated” killing his character off.

“You always want to be a part of something epic and big, and you know, with Stranger Things, Bob deserved better, that’s right. I try and capture for people, particularly young filmmakers in something, that you sort of go, the screenplay, you know it all starts with the screenplay. The word — if it’s on the page, it’s just an awful sentence to read. You know, the Duffers, I’m like ‘Did it hurt to write it?’ And he’s like ‘I was sobbing, I was sobbing writing it.’”

Of course, Stranger Things has since moved on from Bob and has moved full force on a relationship between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). The two characters have been integral to the depth and storytelling of the series, and both stars have already been confirmed for Stranger Things Season 5.

What’s the latest on Stranger Things Season 5 and its cast?

While fans who have seen the stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which serves as a prequel to the beloved show have had something to hold them over, the vast majority have had to wait to see what might happen next as the show enters its final season.

Though Netflix has not given confirmation, multiple reports indicate that the show will begin filming in early 2024. David Harbour has shared that the season will take nearly a year to film, meaning that production may not be completely wrapped up until mid-to-late 2025.

As far as cast members are concerned, everyone is reportedly set to return.

The Stranger Things cast boasts a talented ensemble, led by Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, the telekinetic girl with a mysterious past. Joining her are Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, the loyal friend, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, the endearing science enthusiast. Caleb McLaughlin portrays Lucas Sinclair, the pragmatic member of the group, while Natalia Dyer takes on the role of Nancy Wheeler, Mike’s older sister, and an intrepid investigator. Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers, the aspiring photographer, and older brother to Will, portrayed by Noah Schnapp.

While there have been questions pertaining to Noah Schnapp and his potential return, all indications point to him reprising his role as Will Byers for the last season of the drama series.

What did you think of Sean Astin’s character in Stranger Things? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!