Disneyland Attraction Trivializes Native American Culture

The Walt Disney Company has intentionally tried to be as diverse and inclusive as possible in the last few years. Just weeks ago, the executive board defended its “diverse” board members amid a billionaire’s attempt to take over the company. But an official statement about Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, a Disneyland Resort attraction, demonstrates that Disney has a bit further to go toward positive representation.

The all-ages exploration area at Disney California Adventure Park includes rock climbing, a tire swing, a ropes course, and a “Spirit Cave.” Here, the Southern California Disney Park says, guests can “meet [their] spirit animal.”

“Hidden in the rocks, the Spirit Cave awaits—where brave adventurers encounter their mystical spirit animal,” Disneyland Resort writes on the official Redwood Creek Challenge Trail webpage. “What will the enchanted cave reveal about you? Are you a bear, a wolf or even… a skunk? Visit the Spirit Cave and find out!”

Indigenous activists have urged non-Native Americans from using the term “spirit animal.” According to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, incorrect use of the term shows ignorance toward Native Americans’ relationship with animals.

“Indigenous peoples’ relationships with animals are the result of tens of thousands of years of connections to their environments,” the museum explains. “The non-Native concept of ‘spirit animals’ has seen a recent rise in popularity, in and out of the classroom. Finding animals they connect with can be a fun activity for many students. However, using the concept of a ‘spirit animal…’ trivializes Native relationships to the animal world.”

Native American activists have previously criticized The Walt Disney Company for selling Pocahontas (1995) merchandise, profiting from the story of an exploited Indigenous woman. Many have asked the company to stop selling Native American culture as a costume.

Walt Disney Animation Studios corrected some of the Disney Princess film’s historical inaccuracies in its sequel and added cultural sensitivity warnings to both films on Disney+.

Is it acceptable for Disneyland Resort to use the term “spirit animal?” Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.