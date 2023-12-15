Kanye West Takes New Wife to Disneyland After Ranting About Jesus

Kanye West, one of the world’s most notorious and controversial figures, was seen visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth” amid multiple controversies.

Related: Disney Granted Permission to Demolish Multiple Theme Park Locations

In the past few years, we’ve spotted tons of celebrities, ranging from superstar athletes like Michael Jordan to Marvel heroes like Chris Evans and pop culture icons such as Kim Kardashian and her notorious family. The Kardashian clan is infamous for their trips to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, visiting the theme parks multiple times a year. Anytime one of these celebrities is spotted, social media is set ablaze, with multiple videos going viral on places like X (Twitter) and TikTok.

Speaking of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” was recently spotted visiting the Disneyland Resort with North, one of his four children.

A video of the two was shared on TikTok, reaching hundreds of thousands of views almost instantly. The duo are accompanied by an entourage as well as a Disneyland Resort VIP Guide. You can check out the video below.

It appears that the group was visiting Downtown Disney, a massive district at the Disneyland Resort dedicated to shopping and dining. The Walt Disney World also features a similar location in the form of Disney Springs, which coincidentally used to be called Downtown Disney itself. Along with Downtown Disney, guests will find two incredible theme parks present at Disneyland: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

The original Disneyland Park opened in 1955 and instantly became one of the most popular theme park destinations on earth. The Walt Disney Company realized that they had the opportunity to create multiple amusement park experiences around the country, developing plans for a new resort in Orlando, Florida. The Walt Disney World Resort would officially open in 1971, and the rest is history, with Disney theme parks now located around the globe.

As you can see below, other guests captured photos of the group walking through other parts of the resort.

Kanye West & North West & Bianca Censori in Disney It seems like the album’s not gonna be released today 🐶 pic.twitter.com/tGa2RPso4w — OnlyForTaylorSwift (@TaylorSwiftNow7) December 15, 2023

Related: New 144,000-Ton Disney Cruise Ship Unveiled

Kanye (Ye) West is still in the midst of a storm of controversy following his offensive comments made last year. In 2022, Ye began criticizing the Jewish community, making jokes about the Holocaust, and turning himself into somewhat of an alt-right persona. Alongside these comments, Ye also started making appearances on incredibly controversial shows like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. Ye was immediately met with backlash and lost major support from his loyal fans as well as corporations like Adidas. Ye continued embracing this persona, surrounding himself with other controversial figures and centering his aesthetic deeply in WWII German imagery.

In 2023, Ye announced that he was working on a new album and revealed it would be released on December 15, 2023. The album would be a collaboration project between Ye and other artists like Ty Dolla $ign. However, Friday morning came and went with no album in sight. As of the time of publishing this article, “Vultures” has been put on hold indefinitely for unknown reasons.

Ye held a listening party that was being live-streamed ahead of the album’s planned release. This livestream quickly went off the rails, with ye criticizing other artists like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and Drake, as well as companies like Adidas and Balenciaga. A clip of the live stream is linked below.

Strong Language Warning

Kanye West goes off for 10 mins name dropping Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Balenciaga and Addias to name a few then says everyone in the room with him is fake stream ended when he kicked YesJulz out the room (she was recording) safe to say vultures is scrapped. pic.twitter.com/kFchoDdbRV — Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) December 15, 2023

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in 2021, with the divorce being somewhat of a long and drawn-out public affair. Ye moved on rather quickly, marrying Bianca Censori in late 2022.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity or public figure whole at the Disney theme parks?