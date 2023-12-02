“Hypnotizing,” Hit Netflix Show May Be Harmful to Children

One of the most popular hit television shows on Netflix may be harmful to children, according to the latest reports.

There is no more popular streaming platform in the world today than Netflix. The platform has successfully tapped into the growing trend of binge-watching, allowing users to watch entire seasons of their favorite shows in one sitting. This on-demand model has resonated with audiences, contributing to the platform’s global success.

Though Netflix has faced some backlash in the last few months due to cracking down on password sharing and increasing prices, which now include a standard version with ads as the cheapest subscription available, the company still boasts more than 247 million subscribers. This is due, in part, to its original series and array of content available to stream.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s standout original series, blending nostalgic 80s references with a compelling and mysterious plot. The show has gained a massive fan base for its unique mix of supernatural elements and character-driven storytelling. Even as Stranger Things is coming to an end following Season 5, the fanbase still remains strong. The Duffer Brothers have promised a spin-off to the hit television series, but nothing else has been confirmed thus far. Another groundbreaking Netflix original is The Crown, a historical drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series has received critical acclaim for its portrayal of royal history.

In addition to some of Netflix’s original content, the company has continued to find a way to lock up contracts on many popular television shows and movies for its viewers to watch. With one of the largest and widest-ranging content libraries, it’s easy to see why Netflix remains the leader in the industry.

Cocomelon, a children’s animated YouTube channel and streaming sensation, has become a household name for parents with young children. Launched in 2006 by the American company Treasure Studio, the channel initially gained popularity with its engaging and colorful nursery rhymes and children’s songs. What sets Cocomelon apart is its commitment to creating content that not only entertains but also educates, focusing on early childhood development and learning.

In 2020, Cocomelon made a significant leap onto Netflix, reaching an even broader audience. The move to a streaming platform allowed families to access the content conveniently, catering to the on-demand viewing habits of today’s audiences.

The show features a cast of cute characters, including J.J., TomTom, and YoYo, who embark on adventures that teach valuable lessons about numbers, letters, colors, and more. The catchy tunes and vibrant animations capture the attention of toddlers and preschoolers, making Cocomelon a go-to source for parents looking for educational and entertaining content for their little ones.

If you’re a parent who has put on Cocomelon for your child, you likely have noticed that they gravitate to it almost instantly. The catchy nursery rhymes are quickly in your head for the rest of the day, and there’s no way to escape the catchy tunes. Dr. Melissa Dvorsky, a psychologist with Children’s National Hospital, spoke with ABC 7 News about Cocomelon and why it may be harmful to children, at least when it is not consumed in moderation. Of course, research is ongoing and by no means conclusive.

“There’s been some studies that have shown that when children watch shows like that, like CoComelon before age 2 when they look at their executive functions later at age 9, they notice that those kids have difficulty with executive functions. However, we don’t really know that that’s causing that yet,” said Dvorsky.

Many parents have described their child watching Cocomelon as “hypnotizing.” Dvorsky shared that the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for screen time is less than an hour per day for ages 2-5. Children under the age of two should have no screen time, the guidelines state.

“Ages 3 to 5 are critical for children to develop their executive functions. The expectation is that by the time they start kindergarten, they can self-regulate,” Dvorsky said. “Developing language skills, having interactions with adults, and creative play, all help in growing those executive functions. When they spend too much time in front of the television and not engaging in creative play, it limits the opportunities they have for interactive play.”

The difference in Cocomelon and, say, some other children’s programming: How stimulating it might be.

Dvorsky said: “how stimulating it is on the brain because you’re processing so much information at once. Versus a person that standing on a set, you might be paying more attention to the message and facial expressions.”

It’s worth noting again that the research is ongoing, and there’s no doubt that Cocomelon can be a valuable tool for children and their learning when consumed in moderation.

