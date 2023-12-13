Dwayne Johnson’s New A24 Film Role Angers Fanbase

Hollywood actor and significant movie star Dwayne Johnson will be starring in a new A24 film soon, and his new role will either shock you or anger you.

Related: New Universal Orlando Location Opening Dates Revealed, Will Rival Disney

Dwayne Johnson to Star in New A24 Movie, His Role Upsets Fanbase

According to a new report from Discussing Film on X, formally Twitter, Hollywood’s highest-paid actor is set to star in a new A24 film directed by Benny Safdie. The film is reportedly a drama that follows a Mixed Martial Artist fighter, Mark Kerr, during his peak era in the UFC as he struggles with his addiction problems, winning career, and love life.

Renowned for his collaborative efforts with his elder brother Josh, Benjamin Safdie stands out as a versatile American filmmaker, engaging in roles such as director, screenwriter, actor, and film editor. His directorial portfolio boasts impactful works like Heaven Knows What (2014), Good Time (2017), and Uncut Gems (2019). Through these contributions, Safdie has made a distinctive mark in cinema, showcasing his prowess across various facets of filmmaking.

According to a report from IndieWire, Benny Safdie’s new movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be Safdie’s first solo directing debut with A24’s The Smashing Machine. Fans were quick to showcase a bit of anger towards the casting of Johnson, stating that this is a role the Hollywood actor seems to portray this type of character often.

Related: Disney World Officially Bans Third-Party Tour Guides

Fans React to The Rock’s Casting in New A24 Movie

Fans took to social media to comment on The Rock’s newest role, stating that this is a role that he seems to portray often. “Why does he get cast in movies like that only,” said one fan on the Discussing Film post on X, formally Twitter. “I don’t think he has the goods to play a serious drama. But we will be seated,” said another person in a tweet. “Worst A24 movie incoming,” mentioned another person in the post’s comment section.

But other fans quickly showed excitement and joy for the Hollywood superstar. Anything Dwayne Johnson touches is always lovable, can’t wait,” said one person. “This is a great choice for The Rock. This could be the standout performance we’ve been waiting for from him,” argued another person. “He’s finally in a real movie for once,” said another person in the comment section.

There is no news yet on when the film is set to release or begin production. But the movie has some competition already as a documentary was released about the same MMA fighter in 2002 titled under the same name. It would be wise to assume that the film will take inspiration from the documentary released over 20 years ago.

Related: 153-Year-Old Theme Park Begins Testing World’s Tallest, Fastest ‘Strata Coaster’

The Rock’s Rise to Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s rise to fame is a testament to his exceptional journey from professional wrestling to becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, Johnson initially gained recognition as a college football player before following in his father’s footsteps to enter the world of professional wrestling. His charisma, athletic prowess, and captivating persona quickly made him a fan favorite in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), where he adopted the moniker “The Rock.” His success in the wrestling arena set the stage for a transition into acting.

In the early 2000s, Dwayne Johnson faced skepticism as he ventured into Hollywood, a move uncommon for professional wrestlers. However, he defied expectations with his debut in The Scorpion King (2002), establishing himself as a bankable action star. Over the years, Johnson’s career soared with roles in blockbuster franchises like the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji franchise, and critically acclaimed Disney films such as Moana (2016).

Beyond his on-screen achievements, entrepreneurial ventures, philanthropy, and charismatic personality have solidified his status as a global icon. Johnson’s journey from the wrestling ring to the silver screen reflects his resilience, versatility, and unwavering work ethic in the face of industry challenges.