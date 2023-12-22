Active Shooter Hoax Triggers Immediate Police Response at Disneyland Resort

Reports of an active shooter near Disneyland Resort triggered a heavy police response in Anaheim, California, who quickly determined the report was a hoax.

The alarming incident took place yesterday, December 21, after Anaheim Police Department Officers received a report of an active shooter at or near the Disneyland Hotel at approximately 6:10 p.m. The report prompted a significant police response at the scene.

Guests in the area were puzzled by the quick and heavy police response triggered by the report. Redditor u/TheDisneyScoopGuy shared some pictures of the scene and posted: “There’s a police emergency at The Disneyland Hotel and traffic at security is backed up to the Disneyland Hotel sign and they’re not letting anyone through. There’s also a helicopter circling overhead. There’s over a dozen police cars blocking access to the hotel and no one can even walk up.”

Inside the Magic contacted the Anaheim Police Department for the most accurate information on the incident and learned that, following the significant police response, responding Officers quickly determined the report of an active shooter in the area was a hoax.

“Officers thoroughly checked the area and did not locate any evidence a shooting occurred. There is currently no threat to the Disneyland Resort or the surrounding area,” Anaheim PD stated, adding, “There will be an increased police presence at the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area throughout the evening.”

The Anaheim Police Department commented that no additional information could be provided at the moment, and the police report could not be released as the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Inside the Magic contacted Disneyland Resort for comment on the breaking incident and will update this article as soon as a response is received.

