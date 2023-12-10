Disney World Just Extended Its Theme Park Hours

Visiting the Disney parks over the upcoming holidays? You’re in luck! Walt Disney World Resort just extended its hours at three of the four theme parks over Christmas week.

The week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day is one of the busiest for the Central Florida Disney parks. Between time off public school across the United States and unique holiday entertainment, like Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at Magic Kingdom Park, hundreds of thousands of guests spend the holidays at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, only EPCOT is unaffected by the changed hours. Disney cast members’ shifts will likely be upgraded or extended to compensate for the extra time for guests.

For Magic Kingdom Park, the theme park hours on December 20 are now 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. The Disney park previously opened at 9:00 a.m. that day.

From December 24 to 29, Magic Kingdom will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. This is a much longer extension, as the park hours were previously 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the theme park hours from December 24 to 30 are now 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This is only a slight change, as the theme park previously opened at 9:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which typically has the shortest hours of the four parks, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on December 24. From December 25 to 30, the theme park hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It was previously open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. for that week.

Set your alarm for rope drop! Early theme park entry for select Disney Resort hotel guests will still take place 30 minutes before the Disney parks open, despite the extended hours. Park Hopping will not be available until 2:00 p.m.

Historically, Magic Kingdom and EPCOT have reached capacity during the holiday week. Inside the Magic recommends arriving early, as a Park Pass reservation doesn’t guarantee access to a full theme park. Hours are subject to change, so check the My Disney Experience app before your visit for the most up-to-date information.

Have you visited Walt Disney World Resort over Christmas or New Year’s Eve? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.