There’s a New $1.5 Billion Hotel Opening Up for Disney World Guests

Disney World guests will soon have another hotel option when visiting Central Florida for their magical vacation.

Stay at an Offsite or Onsite Disney World Hotel

Disney World features various onsite hotels, each offering visitors a unique and immersive experience. Ranging from budget-friendly value resorts to luxurious deluxe accommodations, these hotels are situated within the Walt Disney World Resort property, providing guests with convenient access to the theme parks.

The onsite hotels showcase distinct themes, such as the enchanting Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or the whimsical Art of Animation Resort. Staying onsite offers proximity to the magic and grants guests exclusive benefits like early park access, complimentary transportation within the resort, and the immersive Disney atmosphere extending beyond the parks into their accommodations.

Disney also partners with offsite properties for guests looking for more options when visiting the theme park. Disney World partners with various hotels on and off the resort property to accommodate diverse guest preferences and budgets. These partner hotels, also known as Good Neighbor Hotels, offer a variety of amenities and styles, providing visitors with additional choices for their stay. While not located directly within the theme park grounds, these hotels often maintain proximity, and some offer shuttle services to the Disney parks. Partnering with Disney allows guests to enjoy certain perks, such as access to advance dining reservations and the convenience of purchasing park tickets directly from their hotel. This collaboration enhances the overall experience for visitors who prefer options beyond Disney’s onsite accommodations.

One of these beautiful offsite options for Disney World guests will be the new Evermore Resort, opening up on New Year’s Day just outside of the theme park. According to Travel and Leisure, the new $1.5 billion Resort will open with an 8-acre lagoon, a food hall with over 15 restaurants, fire pits, a gold course, and vacation homes with private pools. Bioreconstruct on X was able to grab some alluring and spectacular aerial photos of the new hotel opening soon to Orlando guests and those looking to stay near Disney World.

Aerial look at some of the lodging options in Evermore Orlando resort. Conrad Orlando at right. At center is the crystal clear Evermore Bay.

Available for stays beginning Feb 5. pic.twitter.com/q1boXfTr24 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 26, 2023

The hotel was due to open in February but moved up to January 1, New Year’s Day.

President of Dart Interets, the property’s developer, spoke with Travel + Leisure and stated the following:

We’ve taken the absolute best features of vacationing in a home, layered in luxury hotel-style services, and mitigated the problems of renting someone’s personal home.

Rene Smilek, director of Resort operations at Evermore, also talked to Tavel + Leisure and said the following:

Our purpose-designed vacation rental homes take the guesswork out of choosing a place to stay in Orlando with every need anticipated in our well-appointed homes. Evermore will forever change how we think about luxury travel and what that means for groups of all types — families, reunions, weddings, corporate retreats, girls trips, and golf trips.

Guests looking to book this Resort can do so right now by clicking here. Nightly rates begin at $248 for a two-bedroom villa, $611 for a four-bedroom apartment, and $1,379 for a five-room vacation home.