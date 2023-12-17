Guest Surprised With Anti-Doping Test at Disney World, Shortly After Being Kidnapped and Robbed

A sports star was confronted by anti-doping investigators while on vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cycling sports star Miguel Angel López had to do an anti-dope test in his Disney World hotel this past week. The Colombian cyclist, who currently rides for the UCI Continental Team, Team Medellín–EPM, was suspended from the sport in July 2023 after being notified by the UCI of a potential anti-doping rule violation. López was told that the violation was in response to the possession and use of a prohibited substance in the weeks before the Giro d’Italia 2022.

Following this, López was tested out-of-competition while on vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort. The cyclist took to Instagram and explained the situation in a lengthy video posted to his 213,000 followers. Per Cycling News, a translation of what López said includes his surprise at being faced with a test out-of-competition.

“I had not wanted to say this in public, but it is time because a long time has passed. Everyone knows the situation I’m going through, the provisional suspension that the UCI has had on me for almost five months, and that, as of today, I know absolutely nothing about my future,” he said while outside the World of Disney merchandise superstore in Disney Springs.

“Just like now in the Disney hotel, I have collaborated; I have done the things they have asked of me. I have collaborated with information, with controls because I have passed many,” he continued. “If they take the trouble to come here (to do the anti-doping test), let them take the same trouble to solve the issue for me and expedite me, investigate, and give me the green light to do what I like because I am not hiding anything and I’m clean, I have nothing to do with it.”

López being tested at Walt Disney World comes after the former Movistar and Astana rider was kidnapped and robbed back in September. Just a few months ago, Global Cycling News reported that López was accosted by three culprits who held him hostage at his family home and stole money and possessions. It is believed the culprits stole López’s truck, a mobile phone, and 800,00 pesos (approx. 200 USD).

It is unknown as to what Disney World hotel the recent anti-dope test took place in.

