Disney+ Partners With Walmart for Huge Discount, See If You Qualify

The Walt Disney Company is giving a huge discount on Walmart+ memberships to subscribers of its Disney+ streaming service, but only for a limited time and for some users.

For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can sign up for a Walmart+ membership and receive $40 off the usual price of $98, giving Disney fans a whopping 60% discount. Among other benefits, a Walmart+ membership includes free local grocery deliveries (with a minimum purchase of $35), free shipping for most marketplace items, fuel discounts at over 14,000 locations, travel benefits with cashback, home-based return options, and bundled streaming memberships to the Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming services.

Naturally, there are a few restrictions. This deal is only available to new Walmart+ members, so existing subscribers will be out of luck. However, members who have let their accounts become inactive can still take advantage of it, likely so Walmart can try to get some people back to shopping.

The Disney+ deal is also only available through January 31, 2014, so if you’re looking to shop at the world’s largest company, you’ll have to move fast.

While most Disney+ memberships are primarily used for streaming movies and TV, the Walt Disney Company offers a surprisingly wide array of perks and benefits along with access to Disney animation and live-action, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, The Simpsons, Pixar, and National Geographic.

Among other perks, Disney+ subscribers get access to free digital Marvel comics, steep discounts on D23 Gold Memberships, Disney-themed Funko products, the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition, digital rewards at Disney Movie Insiders, and, most intriguingly, a mysterious new Walt Disney World Resort special offer to be unveiled on January 3.

Disney+ was launched in 2019 to much fanfare, with the streaming service being considered a major competitor to the dominant Netflix platform. Its huge catalog of content and a then-low monthly price of $6.99 was a game-changer at the time, but in more recent years, it has struggled to become profitable for the company. Financial disclosures in 2023 showed that Disney+ consistently lost money each quarter, and the streaming service lost over 14 million subscribers, mostly in the lucrative Indiana market.

However, CEO Bob Iger’s plan to merge Disney+ and Hulu may turn things around for the streaming service. In the meantime, it seems the company is ready to reward customers who stay.

