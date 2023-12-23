Disney Housing Opens to Regular Cast Members for the First Time…for a Steep Price

Quite possibly the largest group of Walt Disney World cast members is made up of students doing the Disney College Program, or the DCP. These employees are students who are in college or who have just recently graduated and have come down to Disney World on an internship, typically for a semester, but with the ability to extend for a year or even become a part- or full-time cast member after their internship has ended.

The program took a hit after the 2020 COVID pandemic, as did the International College Program, which brings international students from around the world to work at various locations throughout Disney World for the same reason. It’s only been within the last year or so that both programs have become fully operational once again. Previously, students doing the College Program could choose between staying in Disney-owned housing or finding their own accommodations in Orlando.

For those wanting to stay in Disney housing, students could choose between one of four Disney-owned apartment complexes: Patterson Court, Vista Way, Chatham Square, and The Commons. Students would be paired with roommates, either chosen prior to arrival or randomly assigned and would have rent pulled from their weekly paychecks. Rent in each apartment complex depended on which building you were living at and how many rooms and roommates there were to your apartment.

In addition, those living in the Disney apartment complexes were given complimentary bus transportation from the various parks for those who didn’t have a personal vehicle to get around. In 2021, the four Disney apartments were shut down, and a brand new mega complex was opened in Winter Garden called Flamingo Crossings Village. According to the housing website, “Flamingo Crossings Village offers spacious 2 and 4 bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, a flat panel TV and a free furniture package.”

Flamingo Crossings also offers a variety of other amenities, like a community center, gym, outdoor grills, pools, and courtesy officers, and is a convenient location and a short distance from each Disney park. Now, for the first time ever, Disney is opening availability for its on-property housing to regular part- and full-time cast members, rather than being exclusive to those on the DCP or ICP. However, this comes at a steep price.

New information has been released about this opportunity, including what appears to be pricing, per person, per apartment. As seen on the website, a two bedroom, two bathroom shared apartment runs around $869 per person. With two people to a room, making it four people to that particular floorplan, the 1,009 square foot apartment comes to about $3,476 a month. Prices go up from there, with floorplans offering a two bedroom, private room option for $1,249 a person, with the most expensive option being a four bedroom (private), four bathroom plan for $1,059 per person.

The pricing and floorplans were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @hiItsAlyyy, who brought up concerns with the pricing and the amenities cast members are allowed to use. She posts, “Flamingo crossings is opening up housing for cms, and this is the hugest scam I’ve ever seen… $869 for a SHARED ROOM PER PERSON?????”

She continues in her comments explaining that, “Not only are there guest rules, parking is horrendous, you’ll be living in student dorms, there are constant welcome parties.” “$2500 for a 2 bed is literally what I pay for a 3 bedroom… there is no defending this… CMs get what $18 an hour??? You have to literally have to work 69 hours a month to just pay for rent.” Another commenter points out that the cast members living in the complex also aren’t allowed to use the busses that the DCP students can use for transportation, taking away one of the most useful aspects that living at Flamingo Crossings would offer residents.

A former resident, @Daviesallison1A, chimed in, saying, “I lived there for my programs and barely slept due to the parties and such . I wouldn’t pay that much to live there.” @nataliiiamar agreed, replying, “omg as someone who lived there for 6 months it was the absolute worst part of my program. ppl were always loud, the walls were paper thin and we got so many roaches among other problems .” @emmamullikin13 added her own experience, “I loved at FC during my CP and it was the most miserable experience… I almost termed solely because of my living situation. I definitely don’t recommend it at all!”

Of course, rent prices will vary depending on what Orlando neighborhood or area you live in. However, according to Zumper.com, a site that covers rental market trends, the average rent in Orlando as of November 2023 is $1,950. Rent.com has a similar price point, stating that “The average rent for apartments in Orlando, FL, is between $1,669 and $2,060 in 2023,” with the latest update as of yesterday, December 22, 2023.

A shared two bedroom apartment costing upwards of $3,500 is unaffordable for cast members, despite striking for higher pay earlier this year. Flamingo Crossings has just opened its doors to regular cast members, so it remains to be seen how popular this option is for those looking for a convenient location and a fully-furnished apartment. However, for those planning to stay in Orlando long-term, this may not be the best move financially.

Would you pay to live on “Disney property?” Or is it too expensive for cast members? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.