Disney Pushes College Program, Many Say It’s “Exploiting People”

The Walt Disney Company is openly advertising its Disney College Program. This is despite the loud dissent of former participants who claim that Disney is “exploiting people,” among other things.

Disney College Program: Official Ads and Claims

In a recent post from Disney Parks, the reports of the opportunities the Disney College and its Program and Disney Professional Internship offer. It’s officially recruiting for the 2024 season and seeking attendees for the Disney College Program.

Disney University Program: Five Ways Disney University Can Be Life-Changing

Operating for over 40 years, the Disney Post-Secondary College Program helped people get started with career services. It’s advertised as “getting your foot in the door” at Walt Disney. These claims against its value aren’t the first encounter with resistance that the Walt Disney Company.

The residence is designed to focus on Disney Programs participants and features things like pools and a resort-style fitness center. Walt Disney World touts it as a way to learn from Disney legends and gain transferable skills.

Disney’s College Program Application and Uses

The final two focuses of the programs include friendships at the Disney Internship Program. Officially, the Walt Disney Company touts the opportunities for #DisneyCastLife. Whether a paid internship in Central Florida or a character attendant in Anaheim, the program is meant as a kickstart for a career.

However, many former Disney College program students disagree. Several voices suggest that the hospitality management and work experience options allow Disney to continue “exploiting people.”

Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney Studios, and the Disney University

While the program has many business administration success stories for the United States and the international student body, many Redditors spoke out about the issue. They cited problems like:

Lack of accommodation for disabilities.

Being ‘ghosted’ by advocates.

Leaving participants feeling mistreated.

Much of the conversation supports an original post entitled “Exposing the Disney College Program.” Responses include references to other social media platforms where people decry the downsides. Many answers highlight the difference between the Disney dream and reality regarding college claims.

Disney Cast Members Speak Out About Experiences

According to a news release, former cast member Cartwright was “struggling for cash” and having to “dip into savings” for food despite Disney advertising amenities. Another individual, Ralston, recalls “racist” encounters during their experience as a Disney Cast Member and in training.

Others declare themselves as cast members who support the higher education program. Disney continues to remain open for applications for the Spring 2024 season. Though it has seen a fair amount of struggle over the years, the Walt Disney Company continues to proceed with its plans.

Participating in the Program Through Disney

According to the official website, there is a culinary program, opportunities for international students, and a general college program. Its requirements include being 18 years old, active enrollment in an accredited US college, completing a semester, and being allowed to work within the country.

